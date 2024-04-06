The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cole Brings Plenty, an actor on the <em>Yellowstone</em> spinoff TV show 1923, was found dead in woodland following an alleged domestic incident, police said.

Lawrence Police Department reported that the 27-year-old’s body was found in the city of Lawrence, Kansas on Friday morning. Deputies had searched the area after receiving a call about an abandoned vehicle.

No cause of death has been released.

The young man was reported missing on 31 March. Last week, police said that they were seeking to arrest Brings Plenty in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Cole Brings Plenty, pictured in Beverly Hills in 2023 ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

Police said they received a report of a woman screaming for help on Sunday 31 March at an apartment in Lawrence. Brings Plenty reportedly drove away from the apartment on Highway 59 in a white 2005 Ford Explorer.

The Independent has contacted Lawrence Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

The actor’s family reported him missing after he did not show up for a meeting with his agent, which his relatives said was unusual, according to The Lawrence Times.

His uncle, Moses Brings Plenty, an actor on Yellowstone, had pleaded for help locating the missing man.

Joseph Brings Plenty Sr, Brings Plenty's father, asked anyone who knew his location to tell him to call his family.

“If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him... Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”

Brings Plenty's father confirmed in a statement that police identified the body of his son on Friday, CNN reported.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us,” his father, Mr Brings Plenty Sr said in a statement.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

Brings Plenty was a media student at Haskell Indiana Nations University in Kansas, and previously acted in The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger and Into the Wild Frontier.