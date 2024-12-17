✕ Close Police say four killed, shooter dead at Wisconsin Christian school

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old student, is believed to have opened fire at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, killing a classmate and a teacher, police announced.

Investigators have not yet determnined a motive.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Abundant Life Christian School just before 11 a.m. and entered the building immediately upon arrival.

The suspected shooter was dead when police arrived, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said.

Six others were injured in the incident.

Two victims are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and four others have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered a handgun at the school.

The suspected shooter’s family is cooperating with police, the chief said. The motive is still being investigated, and the alleged shooter’s cause of death has yet to be officially determined, Barnes said, though police suspect the death was from a self-inflected gunshot wound.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting, the White House said.

Barnes warned members of the public to rely on credible reports about the shooting and not to spread false information on social media.