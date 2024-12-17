Wisconsin latest: Police identify deceased 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow as school shooter
Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old student, is believed to have opened fire at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, killing a classmate and a teacher, police announced.
Investigators have not yet determnined a motive.
Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Abundant Life Christian School just before 11 a.m. and entered the building immediately upon arrival.
The suspected shooter was dead when police arrived, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said.
Six others were injured in the incident.
Two victims are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and four others have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police recovered a handgun at the school.
The suspected shooter’s family is cooperating with police, the chief said. The motive is still being investigated, and the alleged shooter’s cause of death has yet to be officially determined, Barnes said, though police suspect the death was from a self-inflected gunshot wound.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting, the White House said.
Barnes warned members of the public to rely on credible reports about the shooting and not to spread false information on social media.
‘We still haven’t done enough’: Parkland survivor on Madison shooting
David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting in Florida, said on Monday that the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, shows “we still haven’t done enough” to stop gun violence against children.
“We have a lot further to go. Obviously Congress needs to do more to fight these things and prevent them in the first place,” he told ABC News on Monday.
“What I think about too at the same time are the shootings we don’t hear about because they were prevented, whet that’s through the red flag law we passed after Parkland.”
Family of teen shooter having ‘long conversation’ with police
The family of Madison school shooter Natalie Rupnow is cooperating with police, Madison officials said on Monday night.
The 15-year-old’s father was speaking with police Monday evening, Madison police chief Shon Barnes told reporters.
“We have no reason to believe they have committed a crime at this time,” Barnes said of the family.
Madison police ‘don’t know’ if shooter was trans as chief tells public to leave aside ‘personal biases'
The Madison Police Department has weighed in on fast-moving, unverified online speculation that the shooter in today’s Madison school shooting was transgender.
Chief Shon Barnes said Monday evening he didn’t know if Natalie Rupnow, who died in the shooting, was transgender, but that gender wasn’t immediately important.
“I dont think that whatever happened today has anything to do with how she, or he, or they may have wanted to identify,” Barnes said. “I wish people would kind of leave their own personal biases out of this. We have people who have yet another school shooting in Madison. That’s where my focus will be for the very near future.”
Second grader called 911 in Madison shooting
A second grader was the one who called police on Monday morning to alert them about the Madison shooting, police said.
“Let that soak in for a minute, a second grade student called 911 at 10:57am to report a shooting at school,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said on Monday.
The shooting occurred in a study hall room where students of multiple grades were present, police said.
Police identify suspect in Madison shooting
The Madison police department has identified the shooter who killed two people and died in a school shooting on Monday morning.
The individual is 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who has previously been described by officials as a student at the school.
Police said on Monday that an alleged document circulating online from the shooter had not been verified.
Madison shooter planned attack in advance: report
Law enforcement believes the shooter who killed two people and died in a school shooting on Monday in Madison, Wisconsin, planned the attack in advance.
The individual had been detailing with personal problems and expressed some of this information in writing, an unnamed law enforce source told CNN.
So far, police have not spoken publicly about a motive, target, or pre-made plan for the attack.
Motive still unclear in Madison shooting
Police do not know whether the shooting had a specific target or motive.
“Whether they were targeted or not would speak to motivation and we don’t know that answer just yet,” Madison police chief Shon Barnes said on Monday.
Unclear if classes to continue this week at Abundant Life
School officials are still discussing whether students will return to class at Abundant Life Christian School this week, after a mass shooting on Monday left three dead and six injured. “Whether we will return to classes this week — because this was our last week, we were done on Friday — is still to be determined,” Barbara Wiers, director of elementary and school relations at Abundant Life, told The Associated Press.