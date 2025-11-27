Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in Washington DC

Donald Trump condemned the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington D.C., as a “heinous assault” and a “crime against humanity” in a late-night address to the nation Wednesday.

“The Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on earth,” Trump said in the inflammatory remarks.

“He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021 for those infamous flights that everybody was talking about,” he added, seemingly referring to Operation Allies Welcome – which helped resettle vulnerable Afghans in America following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the the territory.

Trump then called for a reexamination of “every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden,” adding that “all necessary measures” would be taken to remove those who “do not belong or add benefit to our country.”

The suspect in the shooting was earlier identified by multiple outlets as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the country in September 2021 and had been living in Washington state.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services later announced that it has halted the processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals “indefinitely” and “effective immediately.”