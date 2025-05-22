Washington D.C. shooting suspect shouted 'free, free Palestine' after arrest, police say

A man is in custody after two Israeli embassy staffers, a couple who were about to become engaged, were gunned down Wednesday night outside of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

Police say the suspect, identified as Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9:15 p.m. local time after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.

The victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez, who was not previously known to police, was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.

Police and FBI agents were seen surrounding and entering an apartment building in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood that is believed to be the home of the suspect.

President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.