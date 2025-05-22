Two Israeli embassy staff fatally shot outside Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC: Latest updates
The shooting victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram while the suspect has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30
A man is in custody after two Israeli embassy staffers, a couple who were about to become engaged, were gunned down Wednesday night outside of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.
Police say the suspect, identified as Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9:15 p.m. local time after they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.
The victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim.
Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez, who was not previously known to police, was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.
“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.
Police and FBI agents were seen surrounding and entering an apartment building in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood that is believed to be the home of the suspect.
President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.
Recap: Young couple working at Israeli embassy gunned down in Washington, D.C.
If you’re just joining us, here’s the latest:
- Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead at 9.15 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.
- The suspected gunman, who chanted “Free Palestine” as he was taken away by police, has been named as Elias Rodriguez and is in custody.
- The victims are Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, a young couple who were about to become engaged on an upcoming trip to Israel. Milgrim grew up in Kansas, while Lischinsky is originally from Germany.
- Both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have denounced the killings as antisemitism and expressed their condolences to the victim’s loved ones.
- Milgrim’s mother has told reporters she planned to visit her daughter in D.C. before learning of last night’s tragedy. She learned her daughter was at the location of the shooting when she checked the family’s locator app.
Shooting is latest of suspected or confirmed antisemitic attacks this year
There has been a string of attacks with suspected or confirmed links to antisemitism this year, including the following:
- January 21: A man with permanent residency in the U.S. stabbed four people in a Tel Aviv restaurant, officials said.
- February 14: Luis Ramirez, 23, threatened to kill Jewish people at a Manhattan synagogue, according to officials.
- February 22: A 19-year-old Syrian man stabbed a 30-year-old Spanish tourist at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial, police said.
- April 13: Part of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s mansion was set on fire hours after he and his family celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover, officials said.
Trump speaks with Netanyahu to discuss Israeli embassy shooting
President Donald Trump has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the fatal shooting of the two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., last night.
Trump expressed sorrow over the shooting and support for Israel in its war with Hamas.
The president talked about securing the remaining hostages in Gaza, bringing the elimination of Hamas and the need to ensure that Iran, a supporter of the Palestinian militant group, does not obtain nuclear weapons.
Trump 'saddened and outraged' by 'brutal murder' of Israeli embassy staffers
Progressive congresswoman Ilhan Omar shares her condolences for Israeli embassy shooting victims
Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, has paid tribute to the two Israeli embassy workers who were fatally shot in Washington, D.C., last night.
Omar, a progressive who has shown support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war, wrote on X: “I am appalled by the deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum last night.
“Holding the victims, their families, and loved ones in my thoughts and prayers. Violence should have no place in our country.”
FBI deputy director gives update on Israeli embassy shooting
The FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has revealed several updates on the deadly shooting of the two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.
Bongino said that the suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, was questioned by authorities early Thursday morning.
The FBI official said the agency was aware of “certain writings” that may have been authored by Rodriguez.
“We hope to have updates as to the authenticity very soon,” he said.
Bongino clarified that there is no ongoing threat to the public; however, he said, “I want the public to be assured we are following up on any additional leads to ensure we do our complete and total due diligence on this.”
Law enforcement search Chicago home linked to suspect
Police and FBI agents have been searching an address in Chicago this morning that public records list as the home of suspected shooter Elias Rodriguez.
Suspected DC shooter's employer speaks out
The employer of the suspect in the fatal shooting of the two Israeli embassy officials in Washington, D.C., has shared its condolences and called it a “horrific crime.”
The American Osteopathic Information Association said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn that one of its employees, Elias Rodriguez, 30, was arrested in the shooting.
“As a physician organization dedicated to protecting the health and sanctity of human life, we believe in the rights of all persons to live safely without fear of violence,” the association said.
It continued: “We extend our deepest sympathy to the victims' loved ones, wishing them peace, comfort and strength during this unimaginably difficult time.”
The suspect’s employer said that it will cooperate with law enforcement.
Everything we know about couple gunned down in Washington, D.C.
Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were in the “prime of their lives” when they were gunned down outside Washington, D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum.
The young couple, who worked at the Israeli embassy in the capital, were leaving an event Wednesday night hosted by the American Jewish Committee when they were confronted by a gunman, who fired at “close range.”
