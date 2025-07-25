Manhunt underway after University of New Mexico shooting leaves one dead, one injured

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least one person is dead and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Friday after a shooting at the University of New Mexico.

The shooting took place at the Casas del Rio student housing complex in Albuquerque, located at 420 Redondo Drive NE.

The suspected shooter remains at large and may still be on campus, according to the university. A shelter-in-place is in effect for students as police are conducting a sweep in search of the suspect.

“Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus. The Health Sciences Center, including all clinical,” the university said in a tweet .

More follows