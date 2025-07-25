Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manhunt underway after University of New Mexico shooting leaves one dead, one injured

One person was killed Friday morning at the University of New Mexico.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 25 July 2025 11:20 EDT
(The Independent)

At least one person is dead and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Friday after a shooting at the University of New Mexico.

The shooting took place at the Casas del Rio student housing complex in Albuquerque, located at 420 Redondo Drive NE.

The suspected shooter remains at large and may still be on campus, according to the university. A shelter-in-place is in effect for students as police are conducting a sweep in search of the suspect.

“Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus. The Health Sciences Center, including all clinical,” the university said in a tweet.

More follows

