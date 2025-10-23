Trump called off sending border agents to San Francisco after mayor’s phone call

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Trump administration is temporarily holding off on launching a long-threatened federal crackdown on San Francisco, the president wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, even as immigration agents massed at a Coast Guard base just outside the city in anticipation of the planned surge.

“The Federal Government was preparing to ‘surge’ San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress,” Trump wrote.

“I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around,” the president added.

Trump also said tech executives like Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Salesforce’s Marc Benioff “called saying that the future of San Francisco is great,” comments that convinced him to suspend the operation, at least temporarily.

Lurie, in a statement on X, said he spoke with the president and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who assured him the administration was “calling off any plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco.”

open image in gallery The president announced Thursday his administration would pause a planned immigration crackdown in San Francisco, even as federal agents massed at a base just outside the city ahead of the operation ( Getty Images )

“I told him the same thing I told our residents: San Francisco is on the rise,” Lurie wrote. “Visitors are coming back, buildings are getting leased and purchased, and workers are coming back to the office...We appreciate that the president understands that we are the global hub for technology, and when San Francisco is strong, our country is strong.”

The mayor added that city leaders would “welcome continued partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Attorney to get drugs and drug dealers off our streets, but having the military and militarized immigration enforcement in our city will hinder our recovery.”

Salesforce declined to comment when asked about Trump’s claim Benioff was involved in discussions with the president that led to pausing the operation.

The Independent has contacted Nvidia for comment.

The change of plans is notable because the White House has largely ignored opposition from local leaders in other Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and Washington, D.C., where the administration has used or attempted to send in scores of federal agents and National Guard troops for similar operations.

California leaders, reacting to the earlier news of the potential San Francisco surge, feared the Trump administration would use the surge to stir up unrest as a pretext to then send the National Guard into the city or invoke the Insurrection Act.

In a video statement on Wednesday, California Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom accused the president of using tactics “right out of the dictator’s handbook.”

“This is no different than the arsonist putting out the fire,” Newsom said. “We need to call that out and we cannot play his game.”

Today’s reversal is all the more striking because Trump administration officials have spent weeks suggesting a federal operation targeting crime and immigration violations in San Francisco was imminent.

“San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world, and then 15 years ago, it went wrong. It went woke,” the president told Fox News on Sunday. “But we’re going to go to San Francisco, and we’re going to make it great.”

If the leaders of Nvidia and Salesforce did indeed persuade Trump not to launch the San Francisco operation, it would be the latest reminder of the Silicon Valley world’s close ties with this administration.

A number of top tech leaders endorsed Trump or donated millions to his inauguration.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.