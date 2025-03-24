The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Washington authorities arrested a 32-year-old man they say stole $10,000 worth of Lego blocks from a local toy store.

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary last month in the Sasquatch Bricks toy store at 5:00 a.m. in University Place, a town about six miles west of Tacoma. A 911 caller reported that a man pulled a U-Haul up to the front door, broke in and took more than $10,000 in Legos.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

Officials conducted a month-long investigation that led to a storage unit a mile from the store. Police obtained a probable cause warrant and went to search the unit last Thursday. That’s when they encountered the suspect passed out in his vehicle in front of the storage shed, said authorities.

Officer-worn body camera footage showed police approaching the suspect. After he initially refused to exit his vehicle, an officer smashed his driver-side window with a baton while another opened the door and dragged him out of the car.

The suspect has an extensive history of property crimes and weapons violations, police said in a statement.

Police reported they found Legos in the rafters of the storage unit, in addition to firearms, drugs, scales and small baggies. The 32-year-old suspect was charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Police did not provide any additional details regarding the suspect’s identity. It’s not clear if he’s currently in jail or has posted bond.