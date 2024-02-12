Police officers gather at Mount Eden station in New York City on Monday 12 February 2024 (NBC New York)

At least one person is reported dead after six people were shot on a subway station platform Bronx in New York.

The shooting reportedly took place at around 4:47pm at the Mount Eden Avenue station on Monday, with few other details yet available.

The city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said it was rerouting trains around the station, while the New York Police Department (NYPD) advised people to avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave.

Follow live updates below.