Bronx subway shooting – live: One dead and five injured in ‘mass shooting’ incident on station platform
Police said the suspect who opened fire at commuters at Mount Eden Avenue station on Monday was still in the loose
At least one person is reported dead after six people were shot on a subway station platform Bronx in New York.
The shooting reportedly took place at around 4:47pm at the Mount Eden Avenue station on Monday, with few other details yet available.
The city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said it was rerouting trains around the station, while the New York Police Department (NYPD) advised people to avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave.
Man in his thirties was killed
The Associated Press is now reporting that person killed in the shooting was a man in his thirties.
According to police, a single suspect opened fire at bystanders on the station platform at 4:38pm. That suspect is as yet unidentified and still on the loose, as far as we know.
All five wounded expected to survive, say officials
According to CBS news, all five of the people who were injured in the shooting are expected to survive.
The New York Fire Department said that four of those people have serious injures, and one has minor injuries.
Police said the victims comprised four men and two women. The identity of the person who was killed is not yet known.
New York congressman calls the incident a ‘mass shooting'
New York congressman Ritchie Torres has commented on the attack, describing it as a “mass shooting”.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, about ten minutes ago, he said that the shoot was still at large and confirmed that one person had been killed.
Police urge people to avoid the area
Police have asked New Yorkers and visitors to stay well clear of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs NYC’s transit system, is rerouting trains around Mount Eden station.
A reportedly lethal shooting on the New York subway
Good evening. At least six people have been hurt and one is reported to be dead in a shooting on the New York City subway.
Based on early reports, the attack happened at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx at around 4:47pm Monday.
We don’t yet know whether this was a mass shooting by a single perpetrator, or something else, but we’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.