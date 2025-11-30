The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two children aged 8 and 9 were among the four people who were killed in a gang-related shooting in California that wounded 14 others at a birthday party in the city of Stockton, California.

The suspect in the shooting is at large. Another of those killed was just 14, the other was 21, officials have said. A prayer vigil for the victim’s families will be held on Sunday evening.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi has confirmed the shooting is being treated as gang-related. Fugazi also said that President Donald Trump’s advisors have been in contact to offer help in tracking down the gunman.

open image in gallery Two children aged 8 and 9 were among the four people who were killed in a gang-related shooting in California that wounded 14 others at a birthday party in the city of Stockton, California ( Getty Images )

The shooting happened around 6 pm Pacific Time at a banquet hall along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, said in a briefing.

Stockton’s Vice Mayor Jason Lee confirmed that the attack took place at a child’s birthday party.

"An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives," Lee said.

Brent did not confirm the details of the event but said early indications "suggest this may have been a targeted incident".

No arrests have been made so far, Brent said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 380 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2025.

open image in gallery Bystanders watch at the scene of a mass shooting Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stockton ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said: "We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased.”

"This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities,” it added.

"We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office immediately," it said.

open image in gallery San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said: "We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased” ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said that he was aware of the shooting.

“What happened tonight, again, unacceptable. Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive,” the mayor said earlier.

While San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement, “A tragedy of this nature is unthinkable and it absolutely breaks our heart to have the loss of life and to have the loss of life to children in our community.”

Freitas urged the suspect to “turn yourself in immediately.”

There was no information on the details of the motive of the suspect, and the circumstances that led up to the shooting were unclear. Police are pleading for witnesses, particularly those who may have video recordings of the incident, to come forward.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.

The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.