Slender Man stabbing attacker missing after cutting off monitoring bracelet

One of the two people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing is missing after she cut off her monitoring bracelet and fled a group home over the weekend.

Morgan Geyser, who was granted condition release earlier this year, was last seen in on the street where the group home is located in Sun Prairie, a suburb of Madison.

Police in Madison said Geyser was last seen with an adult acquaintance around 8 p.m. Saturday. Her whereabouts on Sunday morning were unknown, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Geyser, now 23, was placed in the group home to continue treatment for a psychotic spectrum disorder. She, along with co-defendant Anissa Weierr, was charged with attempted homicide in the 2014 stabbing attack of their friend, Payton Leutner.

In 2014, when Geyser and Weier were both 12 years old, they lured Leutner into a wooded area and stabbed her 19 times to appease the fictional character Slender Man.

This is a breaking news story...