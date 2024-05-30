81-year-old ‘serial slingshot shooter’ dies after being released from jail

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Prince King, the 81-year-old man arrested last week after police accused him of using a slingshot to terrorize his California neighbors for nearly a decade, died after being released from jail.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said the man died at a private residence on Wednesday, according to KABC. His cause of death is unknown.

This is a developing story...