81-year-old ‘serial slingshot shooter’ dies after being released from jail

Prince King died at a private residence on Wednesday

Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 30 May 2024 17:04
Prince King, 81, was arrested earlier this week and died at a private residence after being released from jail
Prince King, 81, was arrested earlier this week and died at a private residence after being released from jail (KABC)

Prince King, the 81-year-old man arrested last week after police accused him of using a slingshot to terrorize his California neighbors for nearly a decade, died after being released from jail.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said the man died at a private residence on Wednesday, according to KABC. His cause of death is unknown.

This is a developing story...

