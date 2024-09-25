Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

The children of Sean “Diddy” Combs have broken their silence over the “hurtful and false rumors” that their late mother Kim Porter wrote a tell-all book about her relationship with the rapper before her death.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” 33-year-old Quincy Brown, Porter’s first child, said in a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Diddy and Porter dated on and off from the 1990s before they split permanently in 2007. The couple had three children together – Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17 – and Diddy also adopted Porter’s eldest son Quincy.

Porter died from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Almost immediately after her death, rumors began to circulate.

Then, earlier this month, a book alleged to be Porter’s memoir was released on Amazon. KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side... details allegations that Diddy assaulted Porter, sparking rumors that her death was foul play.

The book was self-published by Chris Todd – real name Todd Christopher Guzze – who claims to have worked on and solved some of the biggest high-profile murder investigations over the years, including Nicole Brown Simpson and the Zodiac Killer, according to Rolling Stone. He claims the memoir is Porter’s and that he got his hands on it when he received a flash drive from two “music industry” sources.

Kim Porter and Diddy dated on and off from the 1990s to 2007, during which time she gave birth to three of his seven children (pictured at the 2005 Annual Academy Awards) ( Carlo Allegri/Getty Images )

Todd admitted that to the outlet that he doesn’t know if the memoir is real or not. “If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me,” he said.

In the lengthy Instagram statement, Quincy, on behalf of his siblings, called the claims that his mother wrote a book “simply untrue,” adding that anyone saying they have a manuscript is “misrepresenting themselves.”

“Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The singer said his family’s lives were “shattered” when their mom died at the age of just 47.

“She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established,” he said.

“There was no foul play.

“Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day. We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives.”

King Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Dior Combs (from left to right) at federal court for their father’s bail hearing on September 17 in New York ( Seth Wenig/AP )

Quincy continued: “Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.

“We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves.”

The statement added: “We love you and miss you Mommy,” before signing off the post with their names.

Diddy’s attorney told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the purported memoir is “fake,” “offensive” and “a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy.”

While Todd the publisher admitted to Rolling Stone that he can’t confirm the validity of the contents, he told People: “Do you think Chris Todd would risk his a** and rep on something that was fake??”

Quincy, the adopted son of Diddy and the eldest of Porter’s children, posted a lengthy statement on behalf of his siblings on Tuesday ( @quincy/Instagram )

The speculation about the book comes as Diddy – who has three other children Justin, 30, Chance, 18, and Love, 23 months – remains behind bars following his arrest on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail twice.

He is being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where he has been in contact with his children, speaking to them briefly over the phone, a source told People.

Diddy also faces multiple civil lawsuits, the latest brought on Tuesday by Thalia Graves who accused Diddy and his former head of security, Joseph Sherman, of drugging, “brutally” raping and physically assaulting her in 2001.

The Independent has contacted Diddy’s media team and lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, for comment.

The rapper is due in court next on October 9.