Samantha Woll stabbing: Update expected in synagogue leader’s death

✕ Close Investigation ongoing into killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities in Michigan are expected to provide an update in the ongoing investigation into the brutal stabbing of a synagogue leader over the weekend.

Forty-year-old Samantha Woll, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, was found at her home around 6.30am on Saturday after someone called to alert police of a person lying on the ground unresponsive

“While at the scene, police officers observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred,” Cpl Dan Donakowski said.

Detroit police, Michigan State Police and the FBI are investigating Woll’s death as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime, Cpl Donakowski said.

Authorities said that they found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched.

Updates on the brutal killing of Woll, a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel, are expected on Tuesday, ClickOnDetroit reports.

Woll was laid to rest on Sunday, with loved ones remembering her as a community leader who worked to build bridges.

Recommended Funeral held for Detroit synagogue president stabbed to death at her home