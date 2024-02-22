Rust armourer goes on trial after giving Alec Baldwin gun in fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins: Updates
Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to her charges and has placed the blame for the shooting on actor and producer Alec Baldwin
Attorneys will give opening statements this morning in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Ms Hutchins was killed when the film’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin, accidentally shot her during a rehersal using a replica gun that had been inexplicably loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges, has pointed to Gutierrez-Reed as the individual responsible for the on-set tragedy, while she has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training.
Seven men and five women were selected for the jury, and will ultimately decide the fate of the 26-year-old.
Prosecutors have accused Gutierrez-Reed of using alcohol and cocaine on the night before the shooting, citing text messages between the armourer and her friends. The evidence tampering charge she is facing is tied to her alleged drug use; prosecutors believe she instructed a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were searching the Rust set.
In addition to focusing on her alleged drug use, prosecutors will likely try to convince the jury that Gutierrez-Reed is responsible for bringing live ammunition to the set and for loading it into the weapon used on the day Ms Hutchins died.
If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count she faces.
