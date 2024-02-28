✕ Close Related video: Fatal ‘Rust’ shooting goes to trial

“Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierez-Reed was heard on police bodycam footage lamenting the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the day of the incident, saying “I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** up my entire career.”

Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins. Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting. His trial will begin on 9 July.

The prosecution seeks to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in her duties on set and that proper protocol was in place during the investigation of the shooting. The state claims the armourer was “sloppy” and had left guns unattended on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed is also facing an evidence tampering charge for allegedly asking a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were investigating the shooting.

Baldwin has largely pointed blame toward Gutierrez-Reed, while Gutierez-Reed has insisted that the actor ignored her requests for more safety meetings and more training on set.

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison if she is convicted.