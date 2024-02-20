Jump to content

1708433648

Disgraced YouTuber Ruby Franke set for sentencing in horror child abuse case: Live

Former family vlogger Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt are both due to be sentenced on child abuse charges

Andrea Cavallier
Tuesday 20 February 2024 12:54
Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse charges

Former family vlogger Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt are both due to be sentenced today on child abuse charges.

Mother-of-six Franke was a YouTube sensation, drawing in millions of subscribers to her channel where she offered parenting advice. But her reputation unravelled when she and Hildebrandt were suddenly arrested in August 2023 for abusing her children.

The arrests came after one of Franke’s sons escaped Hildebrandt’s home and fled to a neighbour’s home, who called 911. The 12-year-old boy was malnourished, had multiple open wounds and was bound with duct tape. Police then found another child also suffering abuse at the home.

The boy later told investigators that Hildebrandt would put cayenne pepper and honey on their wounds that were caused by being tied with the rope, according to arrest warrants.

The two women initially pleaded not guilty to six counts of felony child abuse – but both later entered guilty pleas in December to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse. Each count carries of sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

1708433648

Rachel Sharp20 February 2024 12:54

