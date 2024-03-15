✕ Close Related video: Search continues for missing University of Missouri student

University of Missouri student Riley Strain has been missing since 8 March.

The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville when he was kicked out of a bar and became seperated from his friends.

After a fruitless search, the friends reported Mr Strain missing, kicking off a now week-long search for the college student.

Police have found no evidence of foul play in Mr Strain’s disappearance. Ground and air search efforts are ongoing. A police helicopter searched the immediate area around downtown Nashville, including a river bank where Mr Strain allegedly wandered near. Investigators using boats on the Cumberland River have found no trace of Mr Strain.

Mr Riley’s parents have joined his friends and police in Nashville to search for the young man.

“This is definitely the worst nightmare,” Mr Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteild, told News 2. “Riley talks to us, whether it’s me or to his mom. He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means.”