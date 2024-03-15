Riley Strain latest updates: Search continues for missing Missouri student who was kicked out of Nashville bar
Boats and a helicopter are searching in and near the Cumberland River for any sign of Mr Strain
University of Missouri student Riley Strain has been missing since 8 March.
The 22-year-old was partying with his fraternity brothers in Nashville when he was kicked out of a bar and became seperated from his friends.
After a fruitless search, the friends reported Mr Strain missing, kicking off a now week-long search for the college student.
Police have found no evidence of foul play in Mr Strain’s disappearance. Ground and air search efforts are ongoing. A police helicopter searched the immediate area around downtown Nashville, including a river bank where Mr Strain allegedly wandered near. Investigators using boats on the Cumberland River have found no trace of Mr Strain.
Mr Riley’s parents have joined his friends and police in Nashville to search for the young man.
“This is definitely the worst nightmare,” Mr Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteild, told News 2. “Riley talks to us, whether it’s me or to his mom. He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means.”
Country star Luke Bryan speaks out after Missouri student vanished from his Nashville bar
Country music star Luke Bryan has spoken out after a college student disappeared after being asked to leave his bar in Nashville on Friday.
Bryan, who owns Luke’s 32 Bridge, posted to his Instagram story about the disappearance of Riley Strain.
The 22-year-old University of Missouri student was at the bar with his fraternity brothers on Friday 8 March, before vanishing shortly after leaving.
Riley Strain was reportedly asked to leave the star’s bar shortly before his disappearance
Nashville Police say no signs of foul play as search for missing student Riley Strain continues
Police in Nashville say there are currently “no signs of foul play” amid the ongoing search for missing student Riley Strain.
On Thursday an urban search and rescue team continued to search along the brush line of the bank of the Cumberland River, checked storm drains and looked in dilapidated buildings.
However at a police conference later that afternoon – almost one week after the sophomore from the University of Missouri went missing – police said there was still no sign of the 22-year-old.
Riley Strain was visiting Nashville, Tennessee, on a fraternity trip and was separated from his friends after he was kicked out of a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan
Agency investigating if missing student Riley Strain was over-served by Nashville bar
A Tennessee agency regulating alcohol has launched an investigation into whether or not missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was over-served at Luke Bryan‘s bar in Nashville.
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Wednesday an investigation had been launched, according to WSMV4.
Missouri student has been missing since he was kicked out of a nightspot on Tennessee fraternity trip
What we know so far about the disappearance of University of Missouri student Riley Strain
University of Missouri student Riley Strain was out with his fraternity brothers in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday 8 March when he disappeared.
He’d been asked to leave a bar the Delta Chi group were hanging out in, shortly before 9.45pm, and said he was going back to their hotel.
Here is everything we know so far:
The 22-year-old University of Missouri student was last seen on Friday night, after being asked to leave a Nashville bar reports Dan Gooding