Philadelphia shooting live updates: Gunfire at Ramadan festival leaves three shot and five arrested
Five individuals have been arrested, authorities said
Three individuals were shot and five have been arrested after gunfire broke out at a Ramadan event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to flock to the scene.
A 15-year-old was shot by a police officer, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, adding that the teen is now in stable condition.
Authorities also said that one of their police patrol wagons accidentally struck a child.
The incident occurred around 2.30pm during an event where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.
The police commissioner said that they have seized four guns from those five arrests.
“Gun violence is never acceptable, but to see it victimize people who gathered for a Ramadan event or any religious event is especially heartbreaking,” tweeted Congressman Dwight Evans, who represents West Philadelphia.
“We must all continue working for change, because thoughts & prayers are not enough.”
‘It was crazy’: Witness recounts moment gunfire broke out
A witness who said her family member was shot in the stomach said they were at the festival celebrating when they heard shots rings out around 2.30pm local time.
“Everyone just started running and scattering around,” the witness told CNN affiliate WPVI. “You heard babies crying, people crying, people on the ground. It was crazy.”
Multiple people shot during Eid festival in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old with a gun was reportedly shot by police
Thousands were “traumatized during what was supposed to be” a holy day, Philadelphia councilwoman says
Philadelphia Council Member Jamie Gauthier said her day started by celebrating Eid al-Fitr at Philadelphia Masjid — then just hours later, that celebration was interrupted by the heartwrenching sounds of gunfire.
Ms Gauthier called it “heartbreaking” that thousands “were traumatized during what was supposed to be a holy and joyful day.”
“No one should fear for their life at their place of worship,” she added.
Philadelphia-based Congressman calls Ramadan shooting ‘heartbreaking’
Gun safety groups condemn today’s shooting
When is Eid al-Fitr?
The start of the celebration is calculated when a new crescent moon is sighted in the sky. The announcement that the festival has started is usually carried out by local mosques.
As Ramadan, the Islamic fasting month, concluded on 9 April, Eid al-Fitr falls on 10 April 2024.
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated according to the Islamic calendar, which is a lunar calendar that calculates dates based on lunar phases, meaning the day of Eid al-Fitr can jump around year by year.
The religious celebration, otherwise known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is one of two Eid festivals on the Islamic calendar, celebrated as Ramadan draws to a close.
Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, is observed for a month in which Muslims will abstain from food or drink between dawn and dusk.
The month allows those who celebrate to pray and spiritually self-reflect while they fast.
Here’s everything to know about Eid as Muslims celebrate worldwide
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on 10 April this year
WATCH: West Philadelphia sheriff update on shooting after multiple injured at Eid event
Five are under arrest and three were shot — one by a police officer, the police commissioner said.
Authorities were already at the event “writing tickets” for nearby cars when they heard gunshots, the police commissioner said.
Gunfire erupted in “two factions” within the park, he said, noting that they heard 30 shots fired.
An officer “engaged” a 15-year-old male who had a weapon. The police officer fired, striking the teen in the shoulder and the leg, he said.
A 22-year-old male was also shot in the stomach; he is believed to have been struck in the initial gunfire exchange.
Police estimated that 1,000 people were attending the event.
WATCH: Eid shooting witness talks about terrifying events
What is Eid al-Fitr?
Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated by Muslims across the world on Wednesday to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The day is filled with spending time with family, sharing unique dishes, giving gifts and charity and praying with your community.
Many Muslims will dress up in new clothes for the occasion, and some countries will decorate their streets in honour of the celebrations.
After a month of fasting, the day gives Muslims the chance to thank Allah for the strength and support they received through Ramadan.