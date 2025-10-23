Gambling ring connected to NY mafia used x-ray tables to rig poker games, FBI says

The former coach of LeBron James is one of 34 people arrested in a stunning FBI investigation that sees household names from the NBA arrested alongside reputed Mafia figures over an alleged sports-rigging and corrupt gambling conspiracy that cost its victims millions of dollars.

At a dramatic press conference Thursday, FBI director Kash Patel alleged that former basketball stars Chauncey Billups, now manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Damon Jones were used as fronts to lure big spenders into poker games.

Members of New York's notorious Five Families would fleece the unsuspecting victims using “technologically sophisticated” methods, including devices to predict which player at the table had the best hand.

A separate but related FBI investigation probed allegations of game-rigging where both current and former players used “non-public information” to advise others on where to place their bets.

Jones, who served as the Los Angeles Lakers’ assistant coach for the 2022-23 season, is alleged to have passed on details of James’ injured status to a friend, urging them to bet against the team.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested over game-rigging, stemming from “suspicious” bets that were placed on him during a 2023 game, during which he limped off the court after less than 10 minutes and sat out for the rest of the game.