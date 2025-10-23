Live updates: NBA stars and Mafia among 30 arrested in massive sports betting and gambling probe
FBI director Kash Patel alleged that stars including Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones were involved in the rigged poker rings, and accused Miami Heat star Terry Rozier of using ‘non public information’ to help friends bet
The former coach of LeBron James is one of 34 people arrested in a stunning FBI investigation that sees household names from the NBA arrested alongside reputed Mafia figures over an alleged sports-rigging and corrupt gambling conspiracy that cost its victims millions of dollars.
At a dramatic press conference Thursday, FBI director Kash Patel alleged that former basketball stars Chauncey Billups, now manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Damon Jones were used as fronts to lure big spenders into poker games.
Members of New York's notorious Five Families would fleece the unsuspecting victims using “technologically sophisticated” methods, including devices to predict which player at the table had the best hand.
A separate but related FBI investigation probed allegations of game-rigging where both current and former players used “non-public information” to advise others on where to place their bets.
Jones, who served as the Los Angeles Lakers’ assistant coach for the 2022-23 season, is alleged to have passed on details of James’ injured status to a friend, urging them to bet against the team.
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested over game-rigging, stemming from “suspicious” bets that were placed on him during a 2023 game, during which he limped off the court after less than 10 minutes and sat out for the rest of the game.
FBI director Kash Patel on Thursday hailed the “historic” investigations into sports-rigging and illegal gambling – which was in part connected to the Mafia.
Here’s a recap of the Thursday press conference:
- A total of 34 people in “over 11 states” were arrested in connection to illegal gambling and sports rigging operations
- Among those arrested were NBA stars Damon Jones and Terry Rozier, and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Cauncey Billups
- 13 members of the Bonnano, Gambino and Genovese crime families – part of the infamous Cosa Nostra – were also arrested
- One investigation centered on illegal betting on various NBA games, where players used “non-public information” to inform bets
- Another probed underground poker games, where “high-tech cheating technology” was used to steal millions from unwitting victims
A basketball coach in the NBA's hall of fame and alleged members of the American Mafia are embroiled in what federal prosecutors are calling a years-long scheme to swindle millions of dollars from high rollers who had no chance of winning.
Portland Trail Blazers release a statement following FBI investigation
The Portland Trail Blazers have released a statement following the FBI investigation, announcing Tiago Splitter as interim coach.
"We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation,” the statement read.
“Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. Any further questions should be directed to the NBA."
White House press secretary asked if Trump gambled following FBI probe
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if President Donald Trump was a gambler, following FBI’s sweeping investigations into sports-rigging and illegal gambling.
Leavitt said she wasn’t sure.
“You know, I’m not sure. I don’t think he does. I’ve been with him for quite some time and I’ve never seen him gamble,” she said during a press conference Thursday.
NYPD Commissioner says gambling operations used 'mob enforcement methods'
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the illegal gambling operations, which took place across the country used “traditional mob enforcement methods.”
“These defendants did what organized crime has always done,” she told reporters Thursday.
“They use threats, they use intimidation, and they used violence. It's the same pattern that we have seen for decades.
“Traditional mob enforcement methods combined with new technology to expand the reach of their operation.”
NBA Players Association responds to FBI investigation
The NBA Players Association has responded to the news of the FBI investigation.
“The integrity of the game is paramount to NBA players, but so is the presumption of innocence, and both are hindered when player popularity is misused to gain attention,” an NBPA spokesperson said in a statement.
“We will ensure our members are protected and afforded their due process rights through this process.”
LeBron James dragged into FBI investigation
NBA legend LeBron James has been dragged into the FBI game-rigging investigation
Details of the Lakers champion’s injury status were sold by his former coach Damon Jones as part of a massive prop betting scheme, according to court documents.
Jones allegedly sent a message to one of the betting ring members in February 2023 telling a friend to place a large bet on the Lakers’ opponent the Milwaukee Bucks, because James would be out with an injury that night, sources told The New York Post.
Jones is a former Cleveland Cavaliers player and was an “unofficial assistant coach” for the Lakers during the 2022-2023 season.