Live updates: NBA stars and Mafia among 30 arrested in massive sports betting and gambling probe

FBI director Kash Patel alleged that stars including Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones were involved in the rigged poker rings, and accused Miami Heat star Terry Rozier of using ‘non public information’ to help friends bet

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 23 October 2025 15:40 EDT
Gambling ring connected to NY mafia used x-ray tables to rig poker games, FBI says

The former coach of LeBron James is one of 34 people arrested in a stunning FBI investigation that sees household names from the NBA arrested alongside reputed Mafia figures over an alleged sports-rigging and corrupt gambling conspiracy that cost its victims millions of dollars.

At a dramatic press conference Thursday, FBI director Kash Patel alleged that former basketball stars Chauncey Billups, now manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Damon Jones were used as fronts to lure big spenders into poker games.

Members of New York's notorious Five Families would fleece the unsuspecting victims using “technologically sophisticated” methods, including devices to predict which player at the table had the best hand.

A separate but related FBI investigation probed allegations of game-rigging where both current and former players used “non-public information” to advise others on where to place their bets.

Jones, who served as the Los Angeles Lakers’ assistant coach for the 2022-23 season, is alleged to have passed on details of James’ injured status to a friend, urging them to bet against the team.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested over game-rigging, stemming from “suspicious” bets that were placed on him during a 2023 game, during which he limped off the court after less than 10 minutes and sat out for the rest of the game.

Recap: What we learned about the 'historic' FBI sports gambling investigations

FBI director Kash Patel on Thursday hailed the “historic” investigations into sports-rigging and illegal gambling – which was in part connected to the Mafia.

Here’s a recap of the Thursday press conference:

  • A total of 34 people in “over 11 states” were arrested in connection to illegal gambling and sports rigging operations
  • Among those arrested were NBA stars Damon Jones and Terry Rozier, and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Cauncey Billups
  • 13 members of the Bonnano, Gambino and Genovese crime families – part of the infamous Cosa Nostra – were also arrested
  • One investigation centered on illegal betting on various NBA games, where players used “non-public information” to inform bets
  • Another probed underground poker games, where “high-tech cheating technology” was used to steal millions from unwitting victims
Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 16:25

'Quarterbacks,' 'face cards' and spy tech: How the Mafia allegedly teamed up with NBA stars to rip off high-stakes poker games

A basketball coach in the NBA's hall of fame and alleged members of the American Mafia are embroiled in what federal prosecutors are calling a years-long scheme to swindle millions of dollars from high rollers who had no chance of winning.

Alex Woodward dives into the detail of the stunning indictments:

How the Mafia allegedly teamed up with NBA stars to rip off high-stakes poker games

Feds say star basketball players lured victims to rigged poker games enforced by New York mobsters
Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 20:40

Portland Trail Blazers release a statement following FBI investigation

The Portland Trail Blazers have released a statement following the FBI investigation, announcing Tiago Splitter as interim coach.

"We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation,” the statement read.

“Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. Any further questions should be directed to the NBA."

Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 20:28

Kash Patel says 'corruption has consequences'

Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 19:43

White House press secretary asked if Trump gambled following FBI probe

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if President Donald Trump was a gambler, following FBI’s sweeping investigations into sports-rigging and illegal gambling.

Leavitt said she wasn’t sure.

“You know, I’m not sure. I don’t think he does. I’ve been with him for quite some time and I’ve never seen him gamble,” she said during a press conference Thursday.

Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 19:31

Watch: Mafia gambling ring used NBA stars to lure players into rigged poker games, FBI says

Mafia gambling ring used NBA stars to lure players into rigged poker games, FBI says
Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 19:16

NYPD Commissioner says gambling operations used 'mob enforcement methods'

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the illegal gambling operations, which took place across the country used “traditional mob enforcement methods.”

“These defendants did what organized crime has always done,” she told reporters Thursday.

“They use threats, they use intimidation, and they used violence. It's the same pattern that we have seen for decades.

“Traditional mob enforcement methods combined with new technology to expand the reach of their operation.”

Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 18:58

NBA Players Association responds to FBI investigation

The NBA Players Association has responded to the news of the FBI investigation.

“The integrity of the game is paramount to NBA players, but so is the presumption of innocence, and both are hindered when player popularity is misused to gain attention,” an NBPA spokesperson said in a statement.

“We will ensure our members are protected and afforded their due process rights through this process.”

Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 18:44

ICYMI: NBA star and head coach arrested in gambling probes as FBI arrests have potential to rock the sport

NBA star and head coach arrested in FBI gambling probes that could rock the sport

Miami Heat star Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, are among 34 people arrested in what authorities say is a Mafia-related scam
Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 18:31

LeBron James dragged into FBI investigation

NBA legend LeBron James has been dragged into the FBI game-rigging investigation

Details of the Lakers champion’s injury status were sold by his former coach Damon Jones as part of a massive prop betting scheme, according to court documents.

Jones allegedly sent a message to one of the betting ring members in February 2023 telling a friend to place a large bet on the Lakers’ opponent the Milwaukee Bucks, because James would be out with an injury that night, sources told The New York Post.

Jones is a former Cleveland Cavaliers player and was an “unofficial assistant coach” for the Lakers during the 2022-2023 season.

Mike Bedigan23 October 2025 18:18

