National Guard gathers around scene after two officers were shot near White House

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were killed in a shooting near the White House.

Gunfire was reported on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Washington, D.C. The scene has been secured, and at least one suspect is in custody, according to local police. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that two members of his state’s National Guard were shot and died from their injuries.

“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” Morrisey wrote on X.

The White House is monitoring the situation, and President Donald Trump has been briefed, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. The White House was put on lockdown as a result.

Trump, who is in Florida for Thanksgiving, responded to the incident in a Truth Social post.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also said her agency is working with law enforcement to gather more information.