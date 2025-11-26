DC shooting updates: Two West Virginia National Guard members killed near White House as suspect taken into custody
President Donald Trump said the suspect will ‘pay a very steep price’
Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were killed in a shooting near the White House.
Gunfire was reported on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Washington, D.C. The scene has been secured, and at least one suspect is in custody, according to local police. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that two members of his state’s National Guard were shot and died from their injuries.
“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” Morrisey wrote on X.
The White House is monitoring the situation, and President Donald Trump has been briefed, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. The White House was put on lockdown as a result.
Trump, who is in Florida for Thanksgiving, responded to the incident in a Truth Social post.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also said her agency is working with law enforcement to gather more information.
JD Vance responds to shooting
Vice President JD Vance has responded to the shooting in Washington, D.C.
Vance confirmed details are still emerging, and that officials “still don’t know the motive.”
The two National Guardsmen who were shot in Washington, D.C., have died, according to West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey.
“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries,” he wrote on X. “These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.”
Witness recalls hearing gunshots in downtown Washington
Tim Moye, a Georgia resident visiting Washington, D.C., for Thanksgiving, told The New York Times he was walking through the downtown area when he heard five gunshots this afternoon.
“I knew right away it was shooting. I live in Albany, Ga., and we hear that all the time,” he told the outlet.
“I just saw a bunch of people start running as soon as those shots came,” he added.
President Donald Trump has reacted to today’s shooting near the White House, calling for the suspect to “pay a very steep price.”
“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”
The two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, D.C., today are in critical condition, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.
The suspect was also shot, the AP reports.
Pictures show chaotic scene in aftermath of shooting near White House
Gunfire was reported near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon. Two National Guardsmen were shot, according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.
White House on lockdown
The White House is on lockdown after gunfire erupted in downtown Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.
“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.