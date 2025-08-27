The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis Wednesday morning, killing two children and leaving 17 others injured.

A shooter, standing outside the south Minneapolis church, fired “dozens” of rounds from a rifle through the church windows at the children sitting in the pews during Mass, a worship service marking the first week of school, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a press conference.

Two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed in the church pews, while 17 others were injured. Fourteen of those injured were children, two of whom are in critical condition, he said.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping,” the police chief said.

The shooter, who has not yet been named, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

Here is everything we know about the incident and the shooter:

Two children died and 17 others have been injured after a gunman fired 'dozens' of rounds at a church in Minneapolis.

What happened?

Around 8:30 a.m., a gunman approached the outside of the church and fired a rifle through its windows toward the children and worshippers sitting in the pews, O’Hara said.

It’s not immediately clear if he ever went inside the building, as no shell casings have been found inside the church, he said.

Although it wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired, O’Hara estimated that number to be “in the dozens.”

Emergency personnel provided first aid to victims and began rescuing some children that were hiding in the building. Many were rushed to nearby hospitals.

By 9.30 a.m., authorities said the shooter was “contained,” noting there was “no active threat to the community.”

O’Hara called the attack an “unspeakable tragedy.”

“The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” the police chief said.

Police have not identified the suspect but said he is a man in his 20s.

Who was the shooter?

Police have not identified the shooter, but said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

He was in his 20s, wearing a black clothing and “cargo-type pants,” O’Hara said.

He was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and a pistol.

The shooter doesn’t have an extensive known criminal history, the police chief said.

It’s not immediately clear whether he was a former student or otherwise associated with the school.

Who are the victims?

An 8-year-old and 10-year-old were tragically killed in the attack. Their identities have not been made public.

Seventeen other people — including 14 children — were injured in the shooting, O’Hara said. Two of the children are in critical condition.

Monday marked the first day of the school year, according to social media posts from the school.

“These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church,” Mayor Jacob Frey said at a press conference. “They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence and their parents should have the same kind of assurance.”

The Catholic school, based in southern Minneapolis, teaches students from preschool through eighth grade. The school touts itself as “an inspiring environment that nurtures excellence, creativity and faith.”

The school has set up a reunification zone at the school.

Five children are reportedly being treated at a local hospital after gunfire erupted during the first week of school

What has the reaction been?

Local and federal officials denounced the shooting as a “horrific act of violence.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a social media post: “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

Frey called it an “act of evil” that should never haappen.

Trump said he’s been briefed on the shooting. “The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith commended law enforcement’s swift response before condemning the violent act. “It’s the first week of school. These kids should not be fearing for their lives,” she wrote on X.

Fellow Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said she was “heartbroken by the horrific violence” at the school. She wrote on X: “My prayers are with the students, teachers, and families, and I am grateful for the first responders who are on the scene.”