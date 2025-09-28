The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Sunday worship service turned into a scene of horror when a gunman rammed his vehicle into a Mormon church in Michigan before opening fire on congregants, killing two people and injuring at least eight others.

It all began around 10:25 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, about 50 miles north of Detroit, according to police. Hundreds of people, including children, were inside at the time at the time of the attack.

After the suspect’s pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the church, he emerged with an assault rifle and began firing on worshippers, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said at a Sunday press conference.

The man’s reign of terror continued as he intentionally set a fire that turned into a massive blaze, police said. It was brought under control just before 1 p.m.

As the suspect fled the church, he exchanged gunfire with two officers and was killed.

The police chief said they believe they will find more victims when it’s safe to search the building.

“We do believe that there were people up there that were near that fire and they were unable to get out of the church,” Renye said. “So, we do believe we will find additional victims once we’re able to search that, once there’s no signs of a fire reigniting.”

open image in gallery A gunman opened fire at a Michigan Mormon church on Sunday killing at least two people. ( Getty Images )

What we know about the gunman

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but Renye identified him as a 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan. The pickup truck he drove into the church was covered with American flags, one witness told the Detroit Free Press.

Renye said he used an assault rifle in the attack, and that police believe there is only one person involved.

“We believe we have the guy who did this,” Renye said.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home and are reviewing his phone records as they work to determine a motive.

The FBI has assigned 100 agents to the case to help interview witnesses.

“As you can imagine, there’s a lot of witnesses that were within the church and that is a lot of witness information statements that we have to obtain,” Renye said.

It’s unclear at this point what connection, if any, the shooter had to the church.

Who are the victims?

Two people are dead and at least eight others were injured, though authorities said that the death toll could rise as investigators search the building. Their names have not been released.

“Multiple victims are in critical condition,” Renye said about the injured.

In an update posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon, Renye said one of the nine being treated at the hospital had died from gunshot wounds.

open image in gallery People embrace near the scene of a shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on September 28 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Phillip Cotter, who was a member of the church, teared up as he spoke to the Detroit Free Press. He did not attend services this morning.

“I know everyone who was there,” he said. “I don't know what God has planned for us, but I trust him. Evil is alive, it's active. People are too casual to throw out terms that inflame others, weak minds.”

Some nurses from nearby Henry Ford Hospital, who were currently on strike, abandoned their picket line and rushed to the church to aid victims.

“Human lives matter more than our labor dispute,” Teamsters Local 332 President Dan Glass said.

‘A tragic act of violence’

In a statement, Mormon church leaders called the incident a “tragic act of violence” and urged members to cooperate with investigators.

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available.

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

open image in gallery After fleeing the building, the suspect exchanged gunfire with two officers and was killed ( Getty Images )

The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after the death of Russell M. Nelson, the church’s president and prophet, who passed away Saturday at age 101. According to church protocol, Dallin H. Oaks is expected to become the next president of the faith.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement condemning the attack:

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to create a task force to protect places of worship in the wake of the shooting.

“The escalation of violent attacks against people and places of faith is heinous and must end,” Abbott wrote on X.

“I have directed the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to form task forces with federal and local law enforcement to better safeguard our places of worship. The fundamental principle that thou shall not kill must be strongly reaffirmed as a core tenet of our society and must be aggressively enforced by law enforcement.”

A deadly pattern

Sunday’s shooting marked at least the 324th mass shooting in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It came just hours after another gunman opened fire at a waterfront bar in Southport, North Carolina, killing three and injuring at least eight.

Nigel Edge, 40, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said.

open image in gallery Sunday’s shooting marked at least the 324th mass shooting in the United States this year ( AP )

Places of worship have increasingly become targets of mass violence.

On August 27, a shooter in Minneapolis killed two children and wounded 14 others when he fired into a church.

Robert Westman, 23, dressed all in black and armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, fired through the stained-glass windows of a church adjacent to the Annunciation Catholic School as children and teachers gathered for the first Mass of the school year.

The victims were later identified by their families as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. The suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot as law enforcement rushed to the scene.

And on September 19, Blake Richard Hoover was charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda, Florida, just days before Rosh Hashanah, in what police described as a “hate crime.”