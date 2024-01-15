✕ Close Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

Michelle Troconis’ attorneys took aim at what they described as “junk science” presented as evidence in her conspiracy to murder trial.

Ms Troconis’ trial got under way in court in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday – almost five years after Jennifer Dulos’ May 2019 disappearance.

At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Investigators believe Fotis attacked and killing her in the garage of her home and that Fotis’ then-girlfriend Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder.

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Last week, bodycam footage showed police officers finidng what appeared to be blood spatter and a cleaned-up bloodstain inside Jennifer’s garage. Ms Troconis’ legal team later questioned the science of the substance that illuminates blood – suggesting it could illuminate certain types of cleansers or rust and is “essentially junk science”.