Michelle Troconis trial – live: Defence blasts ‘junk science’ in Jennifer Dulos’ murder case
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial
Michelle Troconis’ attorneys took aim at what they described as “junk science” presented as evidence in her conspiracy to murder trial.
Ms Troconis’ trial got under way in court in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday – almost five years after Jennifer Dulos’ May 2019 disappearance.
At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
Investigators believe Fotis attacked and killing her in the garage of her home and that Fotis’ then-girlfriend Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.
Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.
Last week, bodycam footage showed police officers finidng what appeared to be blood spatter and a cleaned-up bloodstain inside Jennifer’s garage. Ms Troconis’ legal team later questioned the science of the substance that illuminates blood – suggesting it could illuminate certain types of cleansers or rust and is “essentially junk science”.
When will the Michelle Troconis trial resume?
Courts are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr day.
The trial is set to resume at 10am on Tuesday.
Judge Randolph told jurors to pay attention to the judicial website as he noted potential bad weather could push testimony to another day.
What happened to Jennifer Dulos’ children?
Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping off her children at the New Canaan Country Day School on 24 May 2019. She was reported missing after she failed to show up for appointments and stopped returning calls and texts.
Months later, her estranged husband died by suicide and the five children were left without either parent. What happened to them?
The five children were ranging in age from 8-13 when their mother disappeared in May 2019
Why is Michelle Troconis facing trial in the death of Jennifer Dulos?
A little over a week after Jennifer Dulos was reported missing, Fotis Dulos and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Investigators said that Fotis had been spotted on surveillance footage driving to and from New Canaan on the day Jennifer went missing, in a pickup truck belonging to one of his employees.
Footage later captured Fotis – this time with Ms Troconis riding in the front seat of the vehicle – stopping in Hartford, with Fotis seen tossing garbage bags into more than 30 trash bins in the area.
Inside the trash bags, investigators found clothing belonging to Jennifer and plastic zip ties that tested positive for her DNA.
A blood-like substance with Jennifer’s DNA was also found in the pickup truck, according to a warrant released by the Connecticut State Police in September 2019.
The owner of the truck told police Fotis had later told him to replace the seats in the truck and got “pushy” and angry when he didn’t.
Ms Troconis, who was living with Fotis in his Farmington home at the time, told investigators that he had the vehicle cleaned “because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there”, according to a warrant. She has denied knowing what was in the bags Fotis dumped.
Then, on 7 January 2020, Connecticut state police charged Fotis with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
Ms Troconis and Fotis’ friend Kent Mawhinney were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators said they believed Fotis had been“lying in wait” for Jennifer when she returned to her home after taking the children to school.
Police believe that Fotis attacked his estranged wife in her garage and then drove off with her body.
Video shows Fotis Dulos dumping trash bags containing wife’s DNA
Investigators said that surveillance footage captured Fotis Dulos on the day his wife disappeared driving through Hartford, tossing garbage bags into more than 30 trash bins in the area.
Inside the trash bags, investigators found clothing belonging to Jennifer and plastic zip ties that tested positive for her DNA.
A blood-like substance with Jennifer’s DNA was also found in the pickup truck, according to Connecticut State Police.
Fotis Dulos’ attorney’s wild Gone Girl theory
Following Fotis Dulos’ arrest over the disappearance and death of his wife Jennifer Dulos in 2019, his attorney Norm Pattis threw out a wild theory about what had happened to her.
In insisting his clients’ innocence, Mr Pattis – who went on to represent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – claimed that the mother-of-five actually orchestrated her own disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot to frame her estranged husband.
Mr Pattis said that the defence had found a “very dark” novel written by Jennifer which mirrored the plot of the Gillian Flynn novel turned movie, where a woman faked her own death to frame her husband for his infidelity.
“We don’t know what had become of Jennifer but the Gone Girl hypothesis is very much on our mind,” he said in a statement at the time.
He later claimed she had the “imagination, means and motive to disappear”.
Jennifer’s family and friends slammed his theory, calling it “false and irresponsible” and pointing out that her novel had been written 17 years earlier.
“Jennifer’s novel is not a mystery. It’s a character-driven story that follows a young woman through relationships and self-discovery over a period of years. Like all of Jennifer’s writing, it expresses a deep longing for human connection and the need to be accepted as one’s true self,” friend Carrie Luft said in the statement to CNN at the time.
“Trying to tie Jennifer’s absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. Evidence shows that Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack in her New Canaan home. This is not fiction or a movie. This is real life, as experienced every single day by Jennifer’s five young children, her family, and her friends. We are heartbroken. Jennifer is not here to protect her children, and these false and irresponsible allegations hurt the children now and into the future.”
Who is Kent Mawhinney?
Kent Mawhinney is also charged in connection to Jennifer’s disappearance and death.
As an attorney and friend of Fotis Dulos, he had previously represented him in civil cases prior to Jennifer going missing.
On 7 January 2020, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
He is accused of trying to provide Fotis with a fake alibi for his whereabouts on the morning that Jennifer was last seen alive.
He has pleaded not guilty.
He was initially held in jail on $10m bond before being released on house arrest with an ankle monitor. His house arrest was later lifted and, in November, he then sought to have his ankle monitor removed too – a request that was denied by a judge.
No date has been set for his trial.
‘We know she’s innocent'
“We know that she’s innocent. We trust that this is a fair trial and that the result is favourable for everybody,” Ms Troconis’ father Carlos Troconis told reporters outside the courtroom in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday.
Jennifer Dulos officially declared dead
Jennifer Farber Dulos, the mother-of-five who vanished from her Connecticut home over four years ago, has officially been declared dead.
The declaration was revealed just days before her estranged husband’s lover is set to stand trial on conspiracy murder charges in connection to the case.
Jennifer was last seen on 24 May 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan where she had been living in the wake of her contentious divorce and child custody battle with Fotis Dulos.
What happened to Jennifer Dulos’ children?
Within a span of eight months, the five children of Jennifer Farber Dulos and Fotis Dulos lost their parents.
The children were ranging in age from 8-13 when their mother disappeared in May 2019 and their father died by suicide in January 2020.
Now, they are all teenagers and living with their grandmother.
The five children were ranging in age from 8-13 when their mother disappeared in May 2019
Full timeline of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance
It’s a tragic, twisted case involving murder, suicide, infidelity – and, bizarrely, the novel Gone Girl.
And it’s one that – after almost five years of delays – has finally made its way into a courtroom in Connecticut.
Here’s a timeline of the case so far:
Timeline of Jennifer Dulos’ case as love rival faces trial over murder
After almost five years, the tragic case of Jennifer Dulos has finally made its way into a courtroom in Connecticut as the trial of her dead husband Fotis Dulos’ lover Michelle Troconis gets under way. Rachel Sharp reports