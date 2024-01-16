Michelle Troconis trial – live: Defence blasts ‘junk science’ in Jennifer Dulos’ murder case
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial
Michelle Troconis’ attorneys took aim at what they described as “junk science” presented as evidence in her conspiracy to murder trial.
Ms Troconis’ trial got under way in court in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday – almost five years after Jennifer Dulos’ May 2019 disappearance.
At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
Investigators believe Fotis attacked and killing her in the garage of her home and that Fotis’ then-girlfriend Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.
Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.
Last week, bodycam footage showed police officers finidng what appeared to be blood spatter and a cleaned-up bloodstain inside Jennifer’s garage. Ms Troconis’ legal team later questioned the science of the substance that illuminates blood – suggesting it could illuminate certain types of cleansers or rust and is “essentially junk science”.
Who is Michelle Troconis?
Ms Troconis, 49, a dual American and Venezuelan citizen, has described herself as a co-founder of horse riding therapy programs in different parts of the world who once had her own TV production company in Argentina and hosted a snow sports show for ESPN South America.
At the time of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance, Ms Troconis and her daughter were living with Fotis Dulos in the Farmington, Connecticut, home he once shared with his wife and children.
That evening, Fotis Dulos and Ms Troconis were recorded on city video cameras in Hartford stopping at several locations, with Dulos getting out of his pickup truck and disposing of garbage bags as Ms Troconis sat in the cab.
Police recovered some of the bags several days later after seizing Fotis Dulos’ cellphone and obtaining its location information and city video footage.
In the bags, investigators said they found clothing, zip ties and other items containing Jennifer Dulos’ DNA. Some of the items had blood on them, police said. Other items had Fotis Dulos’ DNA on them.
Ms Troconis is now standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree hindering prosecution.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Police found ‘alibi script’ detailing couple’s whereabouts on day Jennifer Dulos vanished
Police said they found what they dubbed “the alibi script” — two pages written by Dulos and Troconis that detailed their activities on a nearly hourly basis the day Jennifer Dulos was last seen and the day after, but did not include the time in Hartford when the garbage bags were being disposed.
Ms Troconis told police she and Fotis Dulos wrote down their actions for the two days at the direction of Dulos’ lawyer.
The arrest warrant accusing Ms Troconis of conspiracy to commit murder also alleges she presented conflicting stories to police during three interviews about whether she saw Dulos at the Farmington home the day police believe he killed his wife.
Jon Schoenhorn, Ms Troconis’ lawyer, has accused police of lying to and misleading Ms Troconis during the interviews, and questioning her in English with no interpreter present when her primary language is Spanish.
Video captures Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis dumping trash bags with Jennifer’s DNA
Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis were recorded on city video cameras in Hartford stopping at several locations, with Dulos getting out of his pickup truck and disposing of garbage bags as Ms Troconis sat in the cab.
Police recovered some of the bags several days later after seizing Fotis Dulos’ cellphone and obtaining its location information and city video footage.
In the bags, investigators said they found clothing, zip ties and other items containing Jennifer Dulos’ DNA. Some of the items had blood on them, police said. Other items had Fotis Dulos’ DNA on them.
And one bag had DNA from both estranged spouses as well as Ms Troconis on it, authorities said.
Ms Troconis later told police she had no idea what was in the bags. She has said she thought they were from one of the homes Fotis Dulos was selling.
Jennifer Dulos wrote she was ‘afraid of my husband’ in divorce filing
“I am afraid of my husband,” Jennifer Dulos wrote in 2017 court documents as she filed for divorce from husband Fotis Dulos.
“I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”
Two years later, the mother-of-five’s ominous prediction appeared to come true.
Though her body has never been found, the beloved mother-of-five and acclaimed New York writer has been officially declared dead – with police finding that she died a violent death at the hands of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband who she had spent years fearing would harm her.
Now, Fotis will never face justice in court as he killed himself while awaiting trial for her murder.
But, his two alleged accomplices could.
His girlfriend Michelle Troconis and friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney are both still facing charges over Jennifer’s disappearance and death.
What is Jennifer’s Law?
While Jennifer’s family continue to wait for justice, the mother-of-five’s tragic story has led to legislative change in Connecticut.
In 2021, Jennifer’s Law was passed in the state, expanding the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control.
The law is named after two Jennifers who were victims of domestic violence – Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Magnano.
Jennifer Magnano was shot by her estranged husband Scott in front of their children on 23 August 2007.
The couple were in the midst of a bitter divorce and child custody dispute and he had been ordered to stay away from the house where she and their three children lived. Magnano’s (now adult) children helped push for the passage of the law.
The bill, SB 1091, has now established a new program to provide legal representation for domestic violence victims who file restraining orders.
Victims of domestic violence can now testify remotely in court proceedings for matters such as restraining orders, protective orders or standard criminal protective orders.
The definition of domestic violence has also been expanded to include threatening, humiliating, or intimidating acts that harm a person and deprive them of their freedom.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.
What happened to Jennifer Dulos’ children?
When Jennifer Dulos mysteriously vanished in Connecticut over four years ago in the midst of a custody dispute with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos, her five children were left behind.
So what happened to them?
Jennifer Dulos declared dead ahead of trial
In October, a state probate judge declared Jennifer Dulos dead, citing extensive searches that have come up empty, evidence from her home and relatives having no contact with her since she disappeared.
Jennifer was last seen on 24 May 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan where she had been living in the wake of her contentious divorce and child custody battle with Fotis Dulos.
Months later, Fotis was charged with Jennifer’s disappearance and presumed death. Prosecutors argued that Fotis killed Jennifer and disposed of her body prior to his arrest.
Her body has never been found.
Andrea Cavallier reports.
Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends hope trial provides accountability for her death
Family and friends of Jennifer Dulos released a statement ahead of the trial, stating they hope it provides accountability for her death and answers to lingering questions.
“As this trial begins, it is crucial to remember who is at the center: Jennifer, whose five children have lost their mother and, as an eventuality, both parents,” said her friend Carrie Luft, in a statement on behalf of family and friends.
“Jennifer’s family and loved ones have lost a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and lifelong friend.”