Bodycam footage has revealed that police officers spotted what appeared to be blood spatter and a cleaned-up bloodstain inside Jennifer Dulos’ garage on the day she was last seen alive.

Michelle Troconis’ trial got under way in court in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday – almost five years after Jennifer’s May 2019 disappearance.

At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Police believe Fotis was lying in wait for the mother-of-five when she returned home from dropping their children off at school, attacking and killing her in the garage.

Fotis’ then-girlfriend Ms Troconis is accused of helping him cover up the murder, with prosecutors saying surveillance footage captured the couple disposing of trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood and DNA.

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence – even in a suicide note left behind – with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.