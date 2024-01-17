✕ Close Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

Jennifer Dulos suspected her husband Fotis Dulos was involved in an extra-marital affair years before he killed her, the slain mother-of-five’s nanny told Michelle Troconis’ trial.

At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.

On Tuesday, the Dulos’ nanny Lauren Almeida, told a Stamford, Connecticut jury that Jennifer had first voiced suspicions about her husband’s affair on a trip to Miami in 2017, two years before she vanished.

“At the time I believed Fotis was an honest man, and that he couldn’t have been having an affair with five kids and a wife,” Ms Almeida said. “I told her, ‘I don’t think that’s true.”

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence, with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.