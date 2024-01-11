Michelle Troconis trial – live: Fotis Dulos’ lover in court over wife Jennifer’s murder
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Almost five years after mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos disappeared from New Canaan, Connecticut, her late husband’s former lover is finally going on trial.
Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in Jennifer’s disappearance and death.
Jennifer was last seen alive on 24 May 2019 while in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
Police believe Fotis was lying in wait for her when she returned home from dropping their children off at school. Her body has never been found. Ms Troconis is accused of helping Fotis – her then-boyfriend – cover up the murder, with prosecutors saying surveillance footage captured the couple disposing of trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood and DNA.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence – even in a suicide note left behind – with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her own disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.
Jennifer – who had revealed she was afraid of her husband in divorce filings – was officially declared dead this January.
Opening statements begin on Thursday in Stamford, Connecticut.
The case against Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis
A little over a week after Jennifer Dulos was reported missing, Fotis Dulos and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Investigators said that Fotis had been spotted on surveillance footage driving to and from New Canaan on the day Jennifer went missing, in a pickup truck belonging to one of his employees.
Footage later captured Fotis – this time with Ms Troconis riding in the front seat of the vehicle – stopping in Hartford, with Fotis seen tossing garbage bags into more than 30 trash bins in the area.
Inside the trash bags, investigators found clothing belonging to Jennifer and plastic zip ties that tested positive for her DNA.
A blood-like substance with Jennifer’s DNA was also found in the pickup truck, according to a warrant released by the Connecticut State Police in September 2019.
The owner of the truck told police Fotis had later told him to replace the seats in the truck and got “pushy” and angry when he didn’t.
Ms Troconis, who was living with Fotis in his Farmington home at the time, told investigators that he had the vehicle cleaned “because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there”, according to a warrant. She has denied knowing what was in the bags Fotis dumped.
Then, on 7 January 2020, Connecticut state police charged Fotis with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
Ms Troconis and Fotis’ friend Kent Mawhinney were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators said they believed Fotis had been“lying in wait” for Jennifer when she returned to her home after taking the children to school.
Police believe that Fotis attacked his estranged wife in her garage and then drove off with her body.
What happened to Jennifer Dulos?
Jennifer, a 50-year-old New York native, was last seen alive on 24 May 2019.
She and Fotis, who had been married for 13 years, were in the midst of a contentious divorce and child custody battle.
In the 2017 divorce filing, Jennifer wrote that she was “afraid” of her estrangedh husband and feared that he might “retaliate by trying to harm me in some way”.
She went on to say her husband had shown “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior”.
On the morning she was last seen alive, she had dropped the couple’s five children off at school in the wealthy enclave of New Canaan – where she had moved with them since leaving the family home.
Fotis Dulos died by suicide in 2020 just weeks after being charged with his wife Jennifer Dulos’ murder
She was reported missing by her friends about 10 hours later, after she failed to show up for appointments and stopped returning calls and texts.
Her 2017 Chevrolet Suburban was later found at a park near her home.
“I am afraid of my husband,” Jennifer Dulos wrote in 2017 court documents as she filed for divorce from husband Fotis Dulos.
“I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”
Two years later, the mother-of-five’s ominous prediction appeared to come true.
On 24 May 2019, Jennifer dropped the former couple’s five children off at their elite, private school in New Canaan, Connecticut.
She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her body has never been found.
Here’s what we know so far:
It’s been almost five years since Jennifer Dulos was last seen alive. Her estranged husband and accused killer Fotis Dulos took what happened to the grave – but will the truth come out now his lover Michelle Troconis is going on trial? Andrea Cavallier reports
