Professional basketball player linked to woman’s disappearance

A professional basketball player has been arrested in connection with a woman’s disappearance in Las Vegas.

Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant, vanished while visiting Sin City from Washington state with her friends on 6 December.

Over a week later, NBA G League player Chance Comanche was arrested by an FBI team on Friday in Sacramento, California, under a warrant for first-degree kidnapping.

Mr Comanche, 27, was subsequently released by the Stockton Kings team. A representative for the team declined to comment, 8NewsNow reported.

The outlet said that the Stockton Kings had played the G League Ignite in Henderson, Nevada, the day before Ms Rodgers’ disappearance. Henderson is approximately a 20-minute drive from Las Vegas.

Mr Comanche is set to appear in court on Tuesday in Sacramento.

Prior to his arrest, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden was arrested on a first-degree kidnapping charge in the Rodgers case.

The criminal complaint supporting charges against Harnden alleges that she held Ms Rodgers against her will “for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm”, 8NewsNow reported.

It is unclear if or how Mr Comanche and Ms Harnden knew each other, or their possible links to Ms Rodgers.