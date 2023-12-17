Professional basketball player linked to woman’s disappearance
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
A professional basketball player has been arrested in connection with a woman’s disappearance in Las Vegas.
Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant, vanished while visiting Sin City from Washington state with her friends on 6 December.
Over a week later, NBA G League player Chance Comanche was arrested by an FBI team on Friday in Sacramento, California, under a warrant for first-degree kidnapping.
Mr Comanche, 27, was subsequently released by the Stockton Kings team. A representative for the team declined to comment, 8NewsNow reported.
The outlet said that the Stockton Kings had played the G League Ignite in Henderson, Nevada, the day before Ms Rodgers’ disappearance. Henderson is approximately a 20-minute drive from Las Vegas.
Mr Comanche is set to appear in court on Tuesday in Sacramento.
Prior to his arrest, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden was arrested on a first-degree kidnapping charge in the Rodgers case.
The criminal complaint supporting charges against Harnden alleges that she held Ms Rodgers against her will “for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm”, 8NewsNow reported.
It is unclear if or how Mr Comanche and Ms Harnden knew each other, or their possible links to Ms Rodgers.