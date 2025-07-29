The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Suspected gunman Shane Tamura is accused of opening fire in a Midtown Manhattan office building in New York City on Monday evening and killing four people, including a New York police officer, before turning the gun on himself.

“I want to extend my profound sympathies to all of the victims and their families, and to the brave NYPD cops who today lost a brother,” NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said a press conference on Monday evening.

“There are still many questions that we have to answer and we will answer them. For now, our city is in mourning of the innocent lives lost. May their memories be a blessing.”

Here are the key details we know so far about the mass shooting.

What happened?

At 6:28 p.m., police began getting calls from the skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue, home to the offices of the NFL and Blackstone, about an active shooter.

open image in gallery Police believe gunman Shane Tamura of Nevada acted alone in shooting that killed four victims and injured five others ( AP )

Security cameras captured Tamura, 27, double-park a black BMW on the street outside the office tower and enter the building holding what was later determined to be an M4 assault rifle, Tisch said.

The 27-year-old, who had a Las Vegas, Nevada, address, proceeded to “immediately open fire” on the ground floor of the building, Tisch said at the press conference, striking NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36, who later died of his injuries.

Police said Tamura continued firing, shooting at a security guard taking cover behind a desk, and another man. The gunman is then accused of taking an elevator to the building’s 33rd floor, which houses the offices of Rudin Management.

open image in gallery Police say gunman Shane Tamura, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the shooting, used an M4 rifle and had a revolver and ammunition in his car ( NYPD )

Inside the office, police say Tamura continued firing, striking and killing another person, and then shooting himself in the chest.

Tamura is believed to have acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the public, according to police.

Who are the victims and the injured?

Tamura is accused of shooting dead at least four people, one of whom was the NYPD officer Islam.

The three others shot and killed are yet to be formally identified.

Islam served in the NYPD’s 47th Precinct in the Bronx, and had been with the force for three-and-a-half years, officials said.

The Bangladeshi immigrant was a father of two young boys, and his wife is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The NYPD said on X late Monday, “Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.”

open image in gallery NYPD Officer Didarul Islam was killed in the shooting Monday ( NYPD )

open image in gallery The gunman killed four people inside the building before killing himself, police say ( AFP/Getty )

“He loved this city and everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at the press conference on Friday. “He embodies what this city is all about. He is a true blue hero not only in the uniform he wore, but in his spirit and energy of loving this city.”

Another man was seriously wounded in the shooting, and four others were treated for “minor” injuries, Tisch said.

Who is the gunman?

Police believe Tamura, a 27-year-old Las Vegas man, acted alone in the shooting.

“He has a documented mental health history,” Tisch said Monday. “His motives are still under investigation. We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location.”

The gunman had a firearms permit for the state of Nevada, officials said.

Tamura appears to have driven across the country through Colorado, Nebraska, and Iowa in the days before the shooting, police said.

open image in gallery Police are still investigating what motivated the shooting at Manhattan skyscraper, and said suspected gunman Shane Tamura did not appear in the FBI’s records prior to the incident ( Reuters )

His car was then spotted in Columbia, New Jersey, just after 4 p.m. the evening of the shooting.

Tamura appeared to be wearing dark sunglasses and a dark-colored jacket and carrying a large rifle as he approached the office tower, according to security video images.

Officials told CNN Tamura has no significant criminal background and had an expired private investigator license in Nevada.

The FBI said Friday during the press conference that its systems did not contain additional prior information about the 27-year-old.

In high school, Tamura was reportedly a standout competitive football player.

What happens next in the investigation?

The NYPD is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Federal agencies including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting on the case.

Police say they found a rifle case, rounds of ammunition, a revolver, and medication bearing Tamura’s name inside the BMW left outside the office building before the shooting.

open image in gallery Police officers search the building at 345 Park Avenue to determine what motivated the deadly shooting ( AP )

After the search and evacuation of 345 Park Avenue, police said they were conducting a secondary sweep of the building.

Officers are still working to determine a motive.

What have witnesses said?

A witness to the shooting, Jessica Chen, told ABC News she was on the second floor with about 150 people when they heard “multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor.”

She ran into a conference room with others, and they barricaded the door.

“A lot of us were young, a lot of us went through training in elementary school of what to do in an active shooter situation. We were all, unfortunately, prepared,” Chen said.

open image in gallery Bystanders described hearing a wave of gunshots and barricading themselves inside high-rise officers during incident ( AP )

Chen said they were in constant communication with police during the shooting.

While sheltering inside the conference room, Chen texted her parents that she loved them.

“We were honestly really, really scared,” Chen said. “All of us were frozen. All of us were shocked.”