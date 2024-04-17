The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 81-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder after allegedly gunning down an Uber driver who arrived at his home as part of a phone scam he also fell victim to.

William Brock is accused of fatally shooting Loletha Hall, 61, after she arrived to pick up a package at his home. The man held her up at gunpoint when she arrived on 25 March 2024 and ordered her to tell him who’d sent her, reported CNN.

Mr Brock told police that someone contacted him earlier that day claiming that one of his relatives was being held in jail. The caller began to demand money and threatened him. According to the news network, the man was asked to wire money for the relative’s bond.

The elderly man did not make any attempts to contact police before confronting the driver, according to local reports.

Officials say that Hall, who is from Columbus, Ohio, was also a victim of the scam and had either been contacted by the same person or an accomplice. As she tried to escape, Mr Brock chased after her as she tried to get into her car to escape.

Horrifying moment phone scam victim, 81, pulls gun on innocent Uber driver before killing her ( AP )

At some point during the altercation, Mr Brock is accused of fatally shooting the woman. He then called the police and reported the incident. Ms Hall was transported to an area hospital but died while in surgery.

The entire incident was caught on Hall’s dashcam. Mr brock sustained an injury to his ear and head during the shocking incident.

Authorities believe that Hall did not know the circumstances surrounding the request. Mr Brock has pleaded not guilty to murder and has posted a $200,000 bond.

In an emailed statement, Uber said it had spoken with Hall’s family and had banned the account that requested the driver pick up the package.

“This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts continue to be with Loletha’s loved ones as they grieve”, the company said. “We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation”.