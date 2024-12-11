✕ Close Luigi Mangione struggles against officers as he’s taken to court

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Fingerprints gleaned from the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder allegedly match those taken from Luigi Mangione, law enforcement officials say.

Investigators have shown a positive forensic match between the shooting suspect, whose fingerprints were taken upon his arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday, and those taken from the crime scene in Midtown Manhattan a week ago, officials told CNN on Wednesday.

It comes after Mangione’s retained lawyer, Thomas Dickey, told reporters that he hasn’t “seen any evidence that he’s the shooter.” His client faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s brazen killing in Midtown Manhattan.

“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!,” Mangione yelled as he was escorted in handcuffs into the Blair County Courthouse. The 26-year-old was denied bail and will remain in a Pennsylvania jail while he fights extradition to New York.

Authorities are also investigating Mangione’s notebook that laid out his plot to “wack” Thompson at his “parasitic bean-counter convention”, according to The New York Times.