Luigi Mangione latest: Gun found on suspected killer matches casings found at United CEO’s murder, cops say
UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect is fighting extradition to New York where he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to Brian Thompson’s death
The gun seized during Luigi Mangione’s arrest in Pennsylvania this week matches the shell casings found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder, police say.
Fingerprints taken from Mangione also match prints on a water bottle and protein bar wrapper found near the scene of the Midtown homicide, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced at a press conference Wednesday.
The lab results mark the first forensic tie between Mangione and the crime scene.
The discoveries come after Mangione’s lawyer, Thomas Dickey, told reporters that he hasn’t “seen any evidence that he’s the shooter.” His client faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s brazen killing in Midtown Manhattan.
“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” Mangione yelled as he was escorted in handcuffs into the Blair County Courthouse. The 26-year-old was denied bail and will remain in a Pennsylvania jail while he fights extradition to New York.
Authorities are also investigating Mangione’s notebook that laid out his plot to “wack” Thompson at his “parasitic bean-counter convention,” according to The New York Times.
How Luigi Mangione ‘went missing’ after back surgery
The suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson went missing and cut off contact with family and friends last month after undergoing back surgery, it has emerged.
Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and charged with murder over the “targeted” shooting of the healthcare executive in Manhattan on December 4.
While the motive for the attack is still under investigation, new details are emerging about Mangione’s own health issues – and the impact they appear to have had on his life.
The Ivy League college graduate suffered from debilitating, chronic back pain and underwent major surgery for it in 2023, a friend told The New York Times.
James Liddell reports.
Luigi Mangione ‘went missing’ after back surgery, friends reveal
Luigi Mangione said in a note shared online that he was suffering from the back condition spondylolisthesis
Everything we know about the UnitedHealthcare CEO and his murder in New York City
Brian Thompson was laid to rest at a private funeral service in his Minnesota hometown on Monday.
That same day, Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with murder in connection to the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death.
The 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Altoona and is now being held without bond in Pennsylvania as he faces charges in two states. Mangione appeared for a hearing on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he fought extradition to New York to face charges.
Ten days before the exec was shot dead outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, the suspected shooter was believed to have traveled to New York City on a Greyhound bus. Five days after the shooting, Mangione was in handcuffs.
Here’s everything we know so far in the build up and aftermath of the fatal attack on the 50-year-old insurance CEO:
Who is Brian Thompson – the slain CEO of UnitedHealthcare?
Luigi Mangione allegedly kept a notebook that laid out his plot to ‘wack’ Thompson at his ‘parasitic bean-counter convention’ in Manhattan
What is a ghost gun?
When the New York City Police Department caught up with the man accused of killing UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, they found him with multiple fraudulent IDs and a 9mm “ghost gun,” according to authorities.
What is a ghost gun? Since the rise of 3D printers in the early 2010s, these untraceable firearms have become more and more common in American criminal cases.
Yet because these weapons have no serial numbers, it’s basically impossible to know how many have been sold, how many are in circulation, and the number used in crimes.
Io Dodds reports.
What is a ghost gun? Police link untraceable firearm to suspect Luigi Mangione
Long before the death of CEO Brian Thompson, the home-made weapons were spreading across the US
Contents of Luigi Mangione notebook detail ‘to do list’ and alleged bomb plot
Luigi Mangione allegedly laid out his plot to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a spiral notebook, including a chilling “to-do list” and plans considering using a bomb in the Manhattan attack.
The notebook was found alongside a 262-page manifesto, a ghost gun, silencer and false ID cards in the shooting suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday, according to CNN.
Inside the notebook was a to-do list outlining tasks to be completed to carry out the killing, as well as notes that justified those plans, a source told the network.
James Lidell reports.
Luigi Mangione’s notebook reveals chilling alleged to do list and bomb plans
UnitedHealth CEO shooting suspect allegedly opted against using a bomb, noting it ‘could kill innocents’
Reddit posts reveal Mangione’s anger at healthcare system
Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO gunman Luigi Mangione repeatedly spoke of his anger at the healthcare system on Reddit, according to archived post.
Mangione, who had a spinal fusion surgery in 2023, complained on the site that medical authorities didn’t take people’s pain seriously, The Washington Post reports.
“Tell them you are ‘unable to work’ / do your job,” he wrote in one post. “We live in a capitalist society. I’ve found that the medical industry responds to these key words far more urgently than you describing unbearable pain and how it’s impacting your quality of life.”
In another post, he told readers they could fake difficulty using their feet to convince doctors to give them back surgery.
“This is the absolute nuclear option, but there comes a point where it’s just ridiculous that people won’t operate on your broken spine,” he said.
Luigi Mangione’s lawyer won’t say who hired him
The Luigi Mangione case keeps getting stranger.
The alleged gunman who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has retained a lawyer, but the attorney, Thomas Dickey, has declined to say who hired him.
“Yeah, I’m not gonna comment,” he told CNN.
Nationwide fundraisers have sought to funnel funds for Mangione’s legal defense.
Here’s more on Dickey.
What to know about Luigi Mangione’s lawyer Thomas Dickey
Thomas Dickey was brought onto the case the day after Luigi Mangione was arrested in a McDonald’s and charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson
‘The Daily Show’ mocks conservative for criticizing Luigi Mangione but praising Kyle Rittenhouse
“The Daily Show” is mocking conservatives for criticizing Luigi Mangione for his alleged vigilante-style shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, despite the same figures previously praising armed civilian Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men during unrest after the police shooting of a Black man.
AOC condemns ‘vigilantism’ but says UnitedHealthcare shooting is a ‘wake up call’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struck a measured tone on Wednesday when asked about the recent shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, warning of the “chaos” of vigilante-style attacks but saying the shooting reflected widespread disatisfaction over the state of U.S. healthcare.
“Of course, we don’t want to see the chaos that vigilantism presents,” she told Business Insider on Wednesday. “And we also don’t want to see the extreme suffering that millions of Americans confront when your life changes overnight from a horrific diagnosis, and people are led to just some of the worst, not just health events, but the worst financial events of their and their family’s lives.”
The New York Democrat added that she personally didn’t have consistent healthcare until she was elected to Congress, and that shooting is a “wake up call” for people’s widespread suffering in the U.S. health system.
Dog walker finds bag of bullets in Central Park unrelated to UnitedHealthcare shooting
A person walking their dog in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday found a bag of bullets in the bushes, but the ammo does not appear linked to the recent UnitedHealthcare shooting, according to Fox 5 New York, citing unnamed sources.
The bag initially piqued their interest because alleged gunman Luigi Mangione fled through police after the shooting last week, according to police.
Leaked memo praises slain UnitedHealthcare CEO as ‘one of the good guys'
UnitedHealth executives are reportedly rallying the company after the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson has revealed widespread animosity towards the healthcare industry.
“Never forget: What you do matters. It really, really matters,” CEO Andrew Witty reportedly told staff, according to a leaked memo obtained by journalist Ken Klippenstein. “There is no higher calling than helping people. Nothing more vital to the human condition than health care. And while these days have been dark, our patients, members, customers are sending us light — thousands of phone calls, texts, comments and emails offering condolences, gratitude and encouragement are pouring in.”