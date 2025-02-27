Luigi Mangione pleads with fans to stop sending him so many photos

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is urging his fans to stop sending him so many photos.

New York prosecutors have charged Mangione with murder and other crimes in connection with the death of the insurance executive, who was fatally shot outside of a hotel in Midtown Manhattan on December 4. He has pleaded not guilty.

America’s divisions over the state of health care came to light in the wake of Thompson’s death, with some people calling for sweeping changes to the industry while others sent Mangione fan mail and contributed to his legal defense fund. Two months since Magnione was accused, the fan mail shows no sign of letting up, and he’s even had to ask for fewer photos to be sent to him behind bars.

“Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody,” reads a statement on the FAQ page of his legal defense information website. “Due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared. Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time. Please note that every photo that is received is screened and reviewed by law enforcement.”

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione asks his fans to stop sending him so many photos, days after he appeared in New York criminal court for a pretrial hearing. ( AP )

Last Friday, the Ivy League graduate appeared for a pretrial hearing in New York Criminal Court, where dozens of his supporters gathered across from the courthouse, with some calling for health care reform, holding up Luigi Mario plush toys, and hoping to get a glimpse of the murder suspect.

His request comes weeks after the murder suspect released his first public statement since his December arrest, highlighting the abundance of letters he’s received from behind bars — and his inability to reply to all of them.

"I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe,” Mangione’s statement said. “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione supporters stand outside the Supreme Court in New York this month. ( AP )

As of Tuesday afternoon, his legal defense fund, launched by the December 4 Legal Committee, has garnered more than $615,000 in donations. His attorneys announced they would be accepting the cash.

"Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support. My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him,” Karen Friedman Agnifilo, his attorney, said in a February 4 statement.

The 26-year-old also faces murder and stalking charges at the federal level and firearm violations and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested in a McDonald’s after a six-day manhunt. He has yet to make pleas in those venues.

At last week’s hearing Agnifilo argued that her client is being “treated differently than other defendants,” pointing to the fact that he’s being held in federal custody rather than state custody, even though the state case is coming first.

He’s being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.