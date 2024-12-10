Luigi Mangione latest: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect charged with murder as family breaks silence
Luigi Mangione, 26, is now being held without bond in Pennsylvania as he faces charges in two states
Luigi Mangione, the man arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday night in connection to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been charged with murder in New York City.
New York prosecutors filed murder charges against the 26-year-old suspect hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to a court docket. He is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail.
NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny said Mangione will be extradited to New York to face the murder charge in connection to the health insurer last being gunned down Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan.
Mangione’s relatives broke their silence and said they were “shocked and devastated” by the arrest, offering their “prayers to the family of Brian Thompson,” they said in a statement shared on X by Mangione’s cousin, Nino.
Mangione was arrested after being spotted by a patron at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who alerted police after recognizing him from the images circulated by the NYPD last week.
He allegedly possessed a ghost gun, a suppressor, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” and a handwritten manifesto that allegedly slammed the health care system, authorities said.
Mangione lived in ‘debilitating back pain’ and underwent surgery last year, friend says
Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of Brian Thompson in New York City, allegedly lived in debilitating back pain which he is said to have undergone surgery for last year, his friend has said.
His back pain was chronic and an ongoing issue for the defendant, RJ Martin, a friend of Mangione and spokesperson of Surfbreak, a co-living space in Honolulu, where Mangione lived for about six months, told The New York Times.
Martin told the newspaper that Mangione moved to Hawaii hoping to get as healthy as possible in advance of a major back operation.
The injury inhibited Mangione from surfing and hindered his romantic life, the spokesman said.
“His spine was kind of misaligned,” Martin told The Times. “He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve. Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not.”
Martin said that Mangione eventually did get spinal surgery in 2023.
Mangione sent him a photo of his X-ray that, which looked “looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine,” Martin told CNN.
What has the Mangione family said about UnitedHealthcare shooting charges?
The Mangione family weighed in on Monday as Luigi Mangione faces allegations he fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week in Manhattan.
In a statement from Maryland House of Delegates member Nino Mangione, the family expressed its shock and said it was praying for Thompson’s family.
What are the charges against Luigi Mangione?
In addition to five state charges in Pennsylvania, Luigi Mangione now faces an additional set of offenses in New York, where he’s accused of fatally shooting United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.
Mangione is charged with murder, illegal gun possession, and possessing a forged instrument, according to the sealed criminal complaint.
Luigi Magione was ‘last person’ you would suspect of violence, family friend says
Those who knew Luigi Mangione and his prominent Baltimore-area family are stunned the 26-year-old has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Mangione went to an elite private high school then got an Ivy League education, and he hails from a family that includes a legacy of real estate success, charity, and local politics.
The 26-year-old was “just the last person you would suspect,” Thomas J. Maronick Jr., a lawyer and radio host who knows several members of the Mangione family, told The New York Times.
“It is just such a well-respected family and such a prominent family within Baltimore County,” he said.
How bad is gun crime in New York?
The shock shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week is something of a stastical anomaly.
Despite its size and density, New York City has one of the lowest rates of gun homicide among big cities across the U.S., and New York state is among the five states with the lowest firearm mortality rates.
Luigi Mangione charged with murder
New York Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against Luigi Mangione.
According to ABC News, the charges in New York were filed hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania. Magione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
Bizarre Amazon merch celebrates UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting before being taken town
Online retailer Amazon has removed merchandise appearing to celebrate the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Merchants briefly listed shirts and sweatshirts with the slogan “Defy / Defend / Depose,” a reference to words written on ammunition casings found near the site of the shooting.
The company pulled down such products soon after, The Washington Post reports.
The Mangione family has spoken out, after the Monday arrest of Luigi Mangione, who is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Read their full remarks below, courtesy of NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin.