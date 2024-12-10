✕ Close Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro rips those who praised the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

The man arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday now faces a murder charge in New York in connection to the killing of United Healthcare CEOBrian Thompson.

New York prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against Luigi Mangione, 26, hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania. He is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail.

It’s unclear exactly when he could be returned to New York to face the murder charge.

Mangione was arrested after being spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, by a patron who recognized him from the images circulated by the NYPD following last week’s shooting and alerted police.

The prep school valedictorian was carrying a ghost gun believed to be the one used in the shooting, a suppresser, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” and a handwritten, three-page manifesto that allegedly slammed the health care system, authorities said.

During a press conference after the arrest, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned those who had celebrated the New York shooting, calling the gunman “no hero.”

“In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint,” Shapiro said.

Mangione’s relatives said in a statement they were “shocked and devastated” by the arrest, and offered prayers for Thompson’s family.