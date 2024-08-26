Support truly

A Long Island man who fatally shot and killed four of his family members in a horrific murder-suicide was distraught over the thought of possibly being homeless after his mother’s recent death, and impending sale of the home they shared.

Joseph DeLucia, 59, opened fire inside the Syosset house on Sunday, killing his brother, his two sisters and his niece, before running outside and shooting himself, police said at a news conference on Monday.

Police arrived at the Wyoming Court home to find DeLucia’s body on the front lawn. Inside the house, they found the bodies of his brother Frank DeLucia, 63, of Durham, North Carolina; his sister Joann Kearns, 69, of Tampa; his sister, Tina Hammond, 64, and her daughter, Victoria Hammond, 30, both of East Patchogue.

The slayings happened just before the family was set to meet with Mary Macaluso, a local realtor, to sell the home, which belonged to their mother, Newsday reported.

“The kids were all here for the funeral, and they asked me to come to look at the house,” she told the newspaper.

The family matriarch is believed to be Theresa Martha DeLucia, 95, who is the home’s most recent resident and was buried on Friday, according to records reviewed by Newsday.

But when Macaluso arrived at the house on Sunday for the 12:30 p.m. appointment, police had the area blocked off following the shootings. The house is estimated to be worth $900,000, according to Zillow.

“In 41 years, that was one of the most horrific scenes I’ve ever seen,” Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at the press conference. “Walking into the back room, victims shot multiple times and the shooter was on the front lawn committed suicide.”

Neighbor Randi Marquis, who told Newsday that she had helped care for Theresa DeLucia, visited the family last week after her death.

She recalled that the son was distraught over the thought of being homeless after finding out that his mother’s will gave directions for selling the house, although the siblings promised they’d take care of him.

“He loved his mom. His mom was always there for him,” Marquis said.

“His sister said she worried for him. She said there was nothing left for him here. He was sitting in the front yard and said, ‘I’m going to be homeless.’ It’s very unfortunate and I can’t imagine.”

