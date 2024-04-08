Shooting reported in Las Vegas office building

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A shooting was reported at an office building in Las Vegas Monday morning, with police urging people to stay away from the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted to X saying that officers were called out just after 10am local time.

The incident was reported “inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston”, the department said.

KTNV reported that three people, including a suspect, had been killed. LVMPD have yet to confirm that.

Roads around Charleston Blvd. and Pavilion Center Dr. have been closed while officers deal with the incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.