Shooting reported in Las Vegas office building
The incident was reported ’inside a business’ just after 10am on Monday
A shooting was reported at an office building in Las Vegas Monday morning, with police urging people to stay away from the scene.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted to X saying that officers were called out just after 10am local time.
The incident was reported “inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston”, the department said.
KTNV reported that three people, including a suspect, had been killed. LVMPD have yet to confirm that.
Roads around Charleston Blvd. and Pavilion Center Dr. have been closed while officers deal with the incident.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.