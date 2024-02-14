Chilling video captures Lakewood Church shooter just hours before attack: Live

✕ Close Lakewood church shooter used rifle with ‘Palestine’ sticker, police say

Chilling new video footage has emerged of Lakewood Church shooter Genesse Moreno outside her home just hours before she walked inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, Texas on Sunday and opened fire.

Despite her long history with mental illness, Moreno, 36, had been able to legally purchase the gun.

In footage obtained by ABC13, Moreno’s car is seen backed all the way up to her garage with a tarp covering up the open trunk as she walks around it several times.

Walli Carranza, Genesse Moreno’s former mother-in-law, recently blasted Texas gun laws and state authorities for failing to stop the “completely preventable horror”.

Moreno, who has a lengthy criminal record and has gone by several male aliases, allegedly carried out the shooting using an AR-15 with the word “Palestine” across it, police said.

Police said Moreno went into the Lakewood Church armed with the rifle. She had her 7-year-old son with her. After she began shooting, two off-duty officers returned fire and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The child got caught in the exchange of gunfire and was struck in the head. He is in critical condition.

A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg.