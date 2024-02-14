Chilling video captures Lakewood Church shooter just hours before attack: Live
A motive for the shooting at the Houston megachurch remains unknown
Lakewood church shooter used rifle with ‘Palestine’ sticker, police say
Chilling new video footage has emerged of Lakewood Church shooter Genesse Moreno outside her home just hours before she walked inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, Texas on Sunday and opened fire.
Despite her long history with mental illness, Moreno, 36, had been able to legally purchase the gun.
In footage obtained by ABC13, Moreno’s car is seen backed all the way up to her garage with a tarp covering up the open trunk as she walks around it several times.
Walli Carranza, Genesse Moreno’s former mother-in-law, recently blasted Texas gun laws and state authorities for failing to stop the “completely preventable horror”.
Moreno, who has a lengthy criminal record and has gone by several male aliases, allegedly carried out the shooting using an AR-15 with the word “Palestine” across it, police said.
Police said Moreno went into the Lakewood Church armed with the rifle. She had her 7-year-old son with her. After she began shooting, two off-duty officers returned fire and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The child got caught in the exchange of gunfire and was struck in the head. He is in critical condition.
A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg.
Genesse Moreno’s neighbours say that she intimidated them with guns and Nazi salutes
The Lakewood Church shooter reportedly terrorized her neighbours for years before she opened fire inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch on Sunday.
“Her way of intimidation was to bring the gun cases in and out, crossbows. She’d come out, have her gun cases, do heil Hitler, flip you off, call you the b-word, or something. It was something every day,” one neighbour told KPRC, a Houston TV news station.
Another neighbour said Moreno had scrawled swastikas on her property and taunted her and her grandchildren multiple times. Another claimed she tried to run them over.
“I’ve been through hell. I have reported this, reported this and its gone on deaf ears,” said one neighbour, who gave her name as Jill. “I’ve had psychological officers out here that won’t answer their door. They won’t do anything. [They say,] ‘until she hurts you there is nothing we can do’.”
Chilling video shows Genesse Moreno just hours before shooting
New video shows Genesse Moreno just hours before she walked inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch on Sunday and opened fire.
Despite her long history with mental illness, she had been able to legally purchase the gun.
The footage obtained by ABC13 and taken from a neighbour’s home CCTV camera in Conroe, a northern suburb of Houston, show Moreno loading up her car from inside her garage while using a blue tarp to conceal her work.
At one point, she can be seen walking around her car with a brown trench coat folded over her arm. Moreno reportedly wore a trench coat during the attack.
Are there any new updates on the Lakewood Church shooting?
There have been no new updates in the Lakewood Church shooting investigation, Houston Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Any updates will be posted to the department’s social media pages.
Lakewood shooter ‘donated money to megachurch’ before shooting
Moreno reportedly donated money to the Texas megachurch years before she took her seven-year-old son to the religious institution and opened fire inside.
In March 2020, she posted on social media a screenshot of a letter from Lakewood Church thanking her for her donation.
Moreno’s social media accounts have since been taken down.
The shooter’s son is still in the hospital fighting for his life after he suffered a gunshot wound in the head
Lakewood church shooter had a lengthy record
Moreno had a lengthy criminal record in Harris County, where Houston is located, the Associated Press reported.
Under the names Jeffery Escalante-Moreno or Jeffery Escalante, she was charged in six criminal cases from 2005 to 2011.
The charges ranged from forging a $100 bill, to stealing socks, hats and makeup, to assault for kicking a detention officer. The August 2009 assault conviction sent Moreno to jail for 180 days.
In a rambling 2022 application for a protective order against Moreno’s ex-mother-in-law that Moreno wrote without help from an attorney, Moreno complained of being threatened and followed and claimed to have received text messages from FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Associated Press reported.
A separate court filing in which the ex-mother-in-law sought to be named conservator of Moreno’s son, she alleged that Moreno was mentally ill and that the child was being neglected and abused.
Shooter’s ex-mother-in-law claimed she kept son ‘infantilized’
Rabbi Walli Carranza, who is the paternal grandmother of the child who was with his mother, Genesse Moreno on the day of the shooting, said she “kept him infantilized.”
“She kept him with a feeding tube for years when it was supposed to come out in weeks,” Ms Carranza told KPRC following Sunday’s shooting as the boy remains in critical condition.
She said Moreno disappeared when she was pregnant with the boy and gave birth without the father knowing. She added that she allegedly did not take her medication when she was pregnant.
Ms Carranza also said that Moreno put on the birth certificate that the father was dead. It took the family several years to correct this, she said.
Ms Carranza currently has the power of attorney for the boy, who has special needs. She has repeatedly said she believes the state failed her grandson after reported red flags were ignored.
The boy, who is now seven years old, remains in critical condition. She describes him as having the sweetest soul.
“He’s a hugger. He’s a smiler. He’s an embracer of life. There’s a lot of intelligence in him that needs to be nurtured,” Ms Carranza said.
“We were the family that was trying to throw up the red flags and saying, please help. Here we are. This was predictable and this was preventable.”
Shooter’s criminal history
Moreno has a long criminal record filled with previous arrests for assault, marijuana possession, forgery, theft, evading and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to criminal history records obtained by Fox26.
She was first arrested in 2005 on a misdemeanour charge.
Her latest arrest before the shooting occurred in 2022, according to the records, for unlawfully carrying a weapon and received two days in jail.
Moreno used several aliases, using both male and female names. However, police said that: “All the investigation to this point, she has been identified the entire time as female.”
One of her aliases was the name Jeffrey Escalante – and several of her arrests are under this name.
The shooter’s mental health concerns
There are questions circulating about how Moreno was able to legally purchase a firearm, especially as recently as December, due to her history of mental health concerns.
Police said on Monday that Moreno was placed under an emergency detention order by officers in 2016 and has a mental health history “documented” by Houston police.
Divorce records from Montgomery County obtained by local outlets also painted a picture of an alleged history of mental health issues.
The records state that Child Protective Services investigated the family a number of times and found that Moreno was diagnosed as “schizophrenic” and had a “history of erratic paranoid, stalking behaviour and was diagnosed as exhibiting Munchausen by proxy”.
No one else was killed in the shooting, although a seven-year-old boy is in critical condition
She once stored a loaded gun in her then-three-year-old son’s diaper bag, the records state.
The records also state that Moreno’s ex-husband is a registered sex offender and that her son has special needs.
WATCH: Lakewood congregation runs for cover as gunshots heard inside megachurch
What was the motive?
The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined by police.
Authorities said they had “uncovered antisemitic writings” penned by Moreno. On top of this, police noted that there appeared to be a “familial dispute” between Moreno and her ex-husband’s family — some of whom are Jewish.
Police also said at Monday’s press conference that a sticker reading “Palestine” was stuck on the weapon used in the shooting.
In addition to a reported mental health history, Genesse Moreno also had a criminal history – dating from 2005 through 2022 – and she used several aliases including both male and female names, police said. However, “all the investigation to this point, she has been identified the entire time as female”, police said.
Interestingly, most of her arrests are listed under the name Jeffery Escalante — with the middle name Genesse.
The 2022 misdemeanour weapons charges, however, listed her as Genesse Moreno. Her driver’s license also used this name, police said.
Other outlets revealed that in March 2020, Moreno posted a screenshot of a letter from the megachurch thanking her for her donation. The Independent has not independently verified the post, as her social media accounts have been taken down, but has contacted the Houston Police Department.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police stressed that Moreno acted as a “lone wolf.”