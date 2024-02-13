Shooter at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch identified, as seven-year-old victim fights for life – updates
A motive for the shooting at the Houston megachurch remains unknown
The shooter who opened fire inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston on Sunday has been identified as Genesse Moreno who allegedly carried out the shooting using an assault-style rifle with the word “Palestine” across it, police announced at a press conference on Monday.
Moreno, 36, has a lengthy criminal record and has gone by several male aliases.
Police said Moreno went into the Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, armed with a long rifle and dressed in a trench coat and backpack. She had her 7-year-old son with her.
After she began shooting, two off-duty officers returned fire and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The child got caught in the exchange of gunfire and was struck in the head. He is in critical condition.
A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He has been released from the hospital, police said.
During the incident, police said that Moreno had also threatened that she had a bomb. But when police searched her vehicle and backpack, they found no explosives.
Lakewood Church is one of the largest Christian churches in the US with a capacity to seat about 16,000 people. Joel Osteen, its lead pastor, is one of the US’s most notable religious leaders.
What is the motive for the shooting?
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but investigators said that Genesse Moreno had a sticker which read “Palestine” on the butt of the rifle.
Police have also since recovered some antisemitic writings, they said.
Christopher Hassig, with the Houston Police Department’s homicide unit, said that at the time of the shooting Moreno was in the midst of a familial dispute with her ex-husband and his family, who are Jewish.
“We think this is where this stems from,” he said.
However, officials urged against speculation, saying that the investigation is still in the early stages.
“It’s way too early to determine a motive for the shooter’s actions and we’re not in the business of speculating,” said Doug Williams, FBI’s special agent in charge of the Houston field office.
Genesse Moreno’s criminal history
Genesse Moreno had a long criminal record filled with previous arrests for assault, marijuana possession, forgery, theft, evading and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
She was first arrested in 2005 on a misdemeanour charge, according to criminal history records obtained by Fox26.
Her latest arrest before the shooting occurred in 2022, according to the records, for unlawfully carrying a weapon and received two days in jail.
There are also questions circulating about how Moreno was able to legally purchase a firearm, especially as recently as December, due to a history of mental health concerns.
Police said on Monday that Moreno was placed under an emergency detention order by officers in 2016 and has a mental health history “documented” by Houston police.
Divorce records obtained by local outlets also painted a picture of an alleged history of mental health issues.
Who are the victims of the Lakewood Church shooting?
The child who was injured in the incident had been shot once in the head and is currently in Texas Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the boy, who they confirmed is the biological son of Moreno, was caught in the exchange of gunfire. But it’s unclear who shot the child.
When asked on Sunday if officers had shot the boy, Chief Finner said if they had “that female, that suspect, put that baby in danger. I’m going to put that blame on her.”
Another victim, a 57-year-old man, was also shot in the leg and is seeking treatment in hospital but is believed to be in a stable condition.
Officials praised the “valour” and heroism of the two officers who shot the suspect dead, saying that more lives would have been lost if it weren’t for them.
“What happened yesterday was the personification of heroism and valor,” said Kevin Lilly, chairman of TABC, adding that the two off-duty officers “held ground” in the face of a rifle pointing at them at “point blank range”.
“They were a wall that existed between worshippers and terror. Between freedom of religion and murder,” he said.
‘BOOM BOOM BOOM:’ Moment gunshots are fired at megachurch
Who is pastor of Lakewood Church Joel Osteen?
Pastor Joel Osteen, 60, took over at Lakewood Church after John Osteen, his father and the church’s founding pastor, passed away in 1999.
The church has grown dramatically under Mr Osteen and is regularly attended by 45,000 people weekly, making it the third-largest megachurch in the U.S., according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.
Mr Osteen is a leader of what is known as the prosperity gospel, a belief that God wants his followers to be wealthy and healthy. He is the author of several best-selling books, including, “Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential.”
His televised services reach about 100 countries and renovating his church’s arena cost nearly $100 million.
After Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston in 2017, Mr Osteen opened his church to those seeking shelter after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need.
Police search home in connection to megachurch shooting
On Sunday night, officials including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) searched a home connected to the suspect in Conroe, Texas.
The home is about 50 minutes north of Lakewood Church. Evidence was collected from the property, CNN reported.
At a press conference on Monday, police that while the motive for the shooting remains unclear, investigators said that Moreno had a sticker which read “Palestine” on the butt of the rifle.
Police have also since recovered some antisemitic writings, they said.
At the time of the shooting, Moreno was in the midst of a familial dispute with her ex-husband and his family, who are Jewish, police said.
“We think this is where this stems from,” they said.
However, officials urged against speculation, saying that the investigation is still in the early stages.
“It’s way too early to determine a motive for the shooter’s actions and we’re not in the business of speculating,” said Doug Williams, FBI’s special agent in charge of the Houston field office.