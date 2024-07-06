Support truly

Four people were killed and three others injured in a mass shooting in Kentucky where the suspected shooter led police on chase before turning the gun on himself.

Police responded to a call just before 3am on Saturday morning for an active shooting situation at a home in Florence, Kentucky.

When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WLWT.

The three wounded victims were taken for treatment at US Hospital.

They are listed as critical but stable condition.

Police said that a male suspect fled the scene of the shooting by car, leading officers on a chase.

The short chase ended when the suspect drove his vehicle into a ditch.

The police presence outside a house in Florence, Kentucky where seven people were shot. Four of the victims died, while three others were taken to hospitals for treatment ( screengrab/ WLWT )

When officers approached the vehicle, they found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The suspect, who is yet to be identified, was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Florence police said that there is no further threat to the public.

The identities of the suspects and victims have not been publicly released and it is unclear if the attack was targeted or random.

The Florence Police Department's investigators have asked that anyone with information contacts the department on 859-371-1234.