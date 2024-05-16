Karen Read trial live update: Cross-examination resumes with key witness Colin Albert
Ms Read is accused of running over her police officer boyfriend and then fleeing the scene in 2022
The trial of a woman charged with murdering her police officer boyfriend in Massachusetts is hearing from one of those inside the house where the victim was allegedly run over and left for dead during a snowstorm.
On day 13 of Karen Read’s murder trial, her defence team has been questioning Colin Albert, who they say was at the house in Canton where John O’Keefe was found on 29 January 2022.
Ms Read, 44, denies the allegations against her, with her defence team arguing that Mr Albert and his “well-connected” police family covered up a dog attack in their home, blaming it on the girlfriend.
Prosecutors argue that Ms Read ran him over while drunk after a night at a local bar with friends and that she fled the scene.
Defence paints Colin Albert as violent
Karen Read’s attorney has tried to paint Colin Albert as a violent individual, by showing videos from his phone and social media that included him saying he would “f**k you up” to unknown individuals he was potentially upset with.
Mr Albert claimed these were from sometime during high school, meaning they were made a few years before the night John O’Keefe died.
Ms Read’s defence team believes Mr Albert did have the means and the motive to attack the victim and will be hoping these videos show that he has violent tendencies.
Day 13 of Karen Read trial
Court has been underway once more in the murder trial of Karen Read, as her defence attorney cross-examines key witness Colin Albert.
Mr Albert was allegedly inside the home in Canton, Massachusetts, where John O’Keefe was found lying in the snow outside on 29 January 2022.
Ms Read’s team argues that Mr Albert was involved in a fight which ultimately led to Mr O’Keefe’s death.