Karen Read trial live update: Cross-examination resumes with key witness Colin Albert

✕ Close Video shows Karen Read and cop boyfriend on night of his murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The trial of a woman charged with murdering her police officer boyfriend in Massachusetts is hearing from one of those inside the house where the victim was allegedly run over and left for dead during a snowstorm.

On day 13 of Karen Read’s murder trial, her defence team has been questioning Colin Albert, who they say was at the house in Canton where John O’Keefe was found on 29 January 2022.

Ms Read, 44, denies the allegations against her, with her defence team arguing that Mr Albert and his “well-connected” police family covered up a dog attack in their home, blaming it on the girlfriend.

Prosecutors argue that Ms Read ran him over while drunk after a night at a local bar with friends and that she fled the scene.