Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1715870506

Karen Read trial live update: Cross-examination resumes with key witness Colin Albert

Ms Read is accused of running over her police officer boyfriend and then fleeing the scene in 2022

Dan Gooding
Thursday 16 May 2024 15:41
Close
Video shows Karen Read and cop boyfriend on night of his murder

The trial of a woman charged with murdering her police officer boyfriend in Massachusetts is hearing from one of those inside the house where the victim was allegedly run over and left for dead during a snowstorm.

On day 13 of Karen Read’s murder trial, her defence team has been questioning Colin Albert, who they say was at the house in Canton where John O’Keefe was found on 29 January 2022.

Ms Read, 44, denies the allegations against her, with her defence team arguing that Mr Albert and his “well-connected” police family covered up a dog attack in their home, blaming it on the girlfriend.

Prosecutors argue that Ms Read ran him over while drunk after a night at a local bar with friends and that she fled the scene.

1715870473

Defence paints Colin Albert as violent

Karen Read’s attorney has tried to paint Colin Albert as a violent individual, by showing videos from his phone and social media that included him saying he would “f**k you up” to unknown individuals he was potentially upset with.

Mr Albert claimed these were from sometime during high school, meaning they were made a few years before the night John O’Keefe died.

Ms Read’s defence team believes Mr Albert did have the means and the motive to attack the victim and will be hoping these videos show that he has violent tendencies.

Dan Gooding16 May 2024 15:41
1715869791

Day 13 of Karen Read trial

Court has been underway once more in the murder trial of Karen Read, as her defence attorney cross-examines key witness Colin Albert.

Mr Albert was allegedly inside the home in Canton, Massachusetts, where John O’Keefe was found lying in the snow outside on 29 January 2022.

Ms Read’s team argues that Mr Albert was involved in a fight which ultimately led to Mr O’Keefe’s death.

Dan Gooding16 May 2024 15:29

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in