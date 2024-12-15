The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione has retained a top New York attorney for his legal defense in connection with the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The Independent understands that Karen Friedman Agnifilo has been officially retained to represent Mangione, 26, in New York, after the executive, 50, was gunned down outside the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on 4 December.

Following a massive week-long manhunt, the shooting suspect was arrested after being seen eating a meal inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday morning, with an employee calling the tip into police.

The 26-year-old is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond as he fights extradition to New York where he faces a second-degree murder charge. He has also been charged with gun law violations in Pennsylvania.

Thomas Dickey, a seasoned trial attorney with more than 40 years of experience, has been representing the shooting suspect in Pennsylvania, since being brought the case on Tuesday.

open image in gallery High-powered attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo has been retained by the shooting suspect to represent him in his legal case in New York ( CNN )

Mangione has now retained high-powered attorney Ms Agnifilo, of Agnifilo Intrater LLP, to represent him in his legal case in New York.

Here, The Independent takes a look at what we know about Ms Agnifilo.

open image in gallery Shooting suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into a Pennsylvania courthouse on Tuesday ( (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) )

Who is Ms Agnifilo?

Ms Agnifilo is a veteran of New York City’s criminal justice system, having worked in criminal justice, litigation and trials for three decades, after graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles, and the Georgetown University Law Center.

The majority of her career was spent as a public servant, working at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, including as its chief assistant district attorney.

open image in gallery Ms Agnifilo speaks as a political anaylst on television and hosts a podcast ( MSNBC )

She worked as second-in-command under DA Cyrus Vance for seven years, from 2014 to 2021, having previously served as chief of the office’s trial division for four years.

Ms Agnifilo has also been general counsel to the New York City mayor’s office’s criminal justice coordinator, where she worked for Michael Bloomberg, who was mayor at the time, on overhauling the city’s criminal justice policy.

She has been in private practice since 2021, and is currently partner at Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

open image in gallery Brian Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on 4 December ( AP )

The attorney also frequently appears in the media as a commentator. She used to be a legal analyst for CNN and is currently the legal advisor for TV show Law and Order. She also co-hosts a weekly legal podcast, which draws hundreds of thousands of listeners.

What have others said about her?

An experienced New York prosecutor has spoken of Ms Agnifilo’s extensive legal experience.

open image in gallery Pennsylvania State Police released an image of Luigi Mangione eating inside the Altoona McDonald’s branch ( AP )

They told CNN: “She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court. She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse.”

What has she said about Mangione’s case?

A representative for Ms Agnifilo told The Independent the attorney declined to comment at this time, including on who is paying Mangione’s legal fees.

Mr Dickey has refused to be drawn on whether Mangione’s prominent Baltimore family is fronting his legal costs. However, he did tell CNN that members of the public have offered funding.

open image in gallery Thomas Dickey speaks to press in front of the Blair County Courthouse after an extradition hearing on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

Mr Dickey, who has denied his client’s involvement in the New York shooting, has anticipated that Mangione will plead not guilty to the murder charge as well as to other counts in the city. The attorney has also suggested Mangione will deny charges related to a gun and fake ID that police said they found when they arrested him.