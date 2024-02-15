The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 23 people were shot, including multiple children, in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Thursday that half of the victims shot in the attack are children while one victim – a 43-year-old mother-of-two – died.

So far, the investigation has found that the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute between people and was not terrorism-related, police said.

Three individuals were detained in connection to the shooting and firearms were also recovered from the scene.

Two of those detained are juveniles, she said.

No charges have yet been filed with the 24-hour charging window closing in.

Many questions remain about what happened, who the shooter or shooters are, as well as the identities of the victims caught in the crossfire.

Here’s what we know so far about the victims:

At least 22 people suffered gunshot wounds when shooters attacked the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Beloved mother and radio DJ killed

Among the 23 people shot, one woman – Lisa Lopez-Galvan – was killed.

Lopez-Galvan was a 43-year-old mother-of-two and beloved local radio DJ. She died on scene, police said.

Her adult son and cousins, believed to be minors, also may have been wounded in the shooting, The Kansas City Star reported.

Beto Lopez, the victim’s brother, told ABC News that his sister “loved her family” and had a “life-of-the-party” personality.

“She was dearly loved in this community and gave a lot back,” Mr Lopez said.

Lopez-Galvan worked as a local DJ, with her radio station KKFI also confirming her death in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the station said.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan pictured on left (Facebook/Lisa Lopez-Galvan)

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” they continued.

Manny Abarca, a Kansas City lawmaker and friend of Lopez-Galvan, also memorialised her in a post on X .

“I have known Lisa and her family for over a decade. I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment, and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in #KansasCity,” he said.

“I will not let her death go in vein. I will legislate, I will fight and I WILL do everything in my power to change this State and City for the better.”

10-year-old boy shot while attending parade with family

Samuel Arellano, 10, had attended the parade with his grandfather, aunt and uncle. He was struck by a bullet which hit him just under the arm.

“When I heard the gunshots, I hid,” Samuel told The Independent on Thursday morning. “I fell to the ground and then hid behind a trashcan.”

But because the gunshot wound didn’t bleed, Samuel and his family didn’t discover the wound until they arrived home. After Samuel was taken to the hospital, doctors “took some parts of the bullet out” and told Samuel’s family the injury had been within centimeters of his pulmonary artery.

Samuel was treated at Mercy Children’s Hospital, where doctors told his family the bullet had been centimeters away from doing serious damage, his aunt said (Arellano/Salas Family)

Half the victims are under 16

The 22 surviving gunshot victims include multiple children, with police confirming that at least half of the victims are aged under 16.

The youngest victim is just eight years old, while the oldest is 47, the police chief said.

The senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City hospital confirmed that it was treating nine minor gunshot victims, as well as two other children who suffered injuries in the carnage.

Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson provided updates on the severity of injuries at Thursday’s press conference: “Eight critical, seven serious and six patients with minor injuries. All the critical patients were transported off the scene within 10 minutes of our point of contact with them.”