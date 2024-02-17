Kansas City shooting latest: Two juveniles charged in connection to Super Bowl parade attack
Thousands of fans were gathered in Kansas City to celebrate the Chief’s Super Bowl triumph
Witness describes moment he tackled man at Kansas City Chiefs rally
Two juveniles have been charged in connection to Wednesday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.
“The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related and resisting arrest charges,” the Jackson County Family Court Division said in a statement. “It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”
Officials have yet to release the suspects’ names.
Of the 22 people who suffered gunshot injuries during the shooting, more than half of the victims are under the age of 16, police said.
The victims ranged in age from eight to 47 years old.
The deceased has been identified as local DJ and mother-of-two, Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.
A GoFundMe started by the family of Ms Lopez-Galvan raised more than $190,000 with Taylor Swift donating most of the proceeds.
On the official GoFundMe page, the top donator remains to be Ms Swift, who attended the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Ms Swift donated $50,000 twice to the family’s fundraiser and sent her “deepest sympathies and condolences.”
Who are the victims of the Kansas City shooting?
At least 23 people were shot, including multiple children, in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Thursday that half of the victims shot in the attack are children while one victim – a 43-year-old mother-of-two – died.
So far, the investigation has found that the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute between people and was not terrorism-related, police said.
Three individuals were detained in connection to the shooting and firearms were also recovered from the scene. One of the three was later released without charge.
All of those detained were juveniles.
Katie Hawkinson has the full story...
Lisa Lopez-Galvan was a 43-year-old mother of two and local radio DJ
A day of jubilant celebration was plunged into chaos on Wednesday after shots were fired at a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri, following their Super Bowl victory.
Hundreds of police officers swarmed the scene at Union Station as panicked fans ran, with some later carried out on stretchers.
Police said one person is dead and 22 others suffered gunshot wounds, including 11 children.
Prosecutors with the Jackson County, Missouri Family Court Division have charged two juveniles in relation to the shooting, according to a Friday afternoon statement.
Here’s what we know so far about the incident:
How a lethal mass shooting derailed a day of Super Bowl celebrations in Kansas City
One person was killed and multiple others were injured following a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade on Valentine’s Day. Mike Bedigan and Katie Hawkinson look at everything we know so far about the unfolding situation
ICYMI: Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes donate thousands to #KCStrong Fund
The Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other affiliated organizations have donated thousands to the #KCStrong fund, which will primarily be used to support victims and their families.
United Way on Friday told FOX4 that the Chiefs, Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL were donating $200,000 to the campaign. Mahomes and his foundation, meanwhile, have already donated $50,000, the outlet reported.
Read more on how Chiefs players are helping families through Wednesday’s shooting from The Independent’s Sheila Flynn:
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped shelter young fan in parade shooting
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was involved in the fatal shooting of a man trying to rob him in 2018, was among the players consoling and sheltering fans in the aftermath of Wednesday’s tragic events
ICYMI: Two Kansas Chiefs players helped kids during the shooting
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith told ABC News he helped a child take cover in a closet during Wednesday’s shooting.
“There’s like a little kid in front of me, so I just grabbed him — just yanked him,” Mr Smith said. “Just told him, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy.’”
“He’s scared, he doesn’t know what’s going on,” Mr Smith continnued. “I had the WWE belt on me the entire parade, and I thought, ‘what can I do to help out?’ I just handed him the belt: ‘hey buddy, you’re a champion, no one’s going to hurt you, no one’s going to hurt you man, we’ve got your back.’ We started talking about wrestling.”
Half of those shot on Wednesday were under 16 years old.
The team’s cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, also said he tried to provide comfort to kids in the aftermath of the shooting.
“It’s very sad,” Mr Sneed told ESPN on Thursday. “Just for the kids. They are trying to celebrate something, a big accomplishment for us. We were just trying to celebrate it with them, and for that to happen is very tragic.”
ICYMI: See photographs from a Thursday evening candlelight vigil in Kansas City for victims of Wednesday’s shooting
Kansas City tragedy marked 47th mass shooting in 2024
Wednesday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was the 47th mass shooting in the US of 2024, according to the tracker Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as when four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.
On Wednesday, 22 people were shot and one person — a mother of two and beloved radio DJ — was killed. Half the gunshot victims were under the age of 16. Police have charged two juveniles in connection with the shooting, officials said Friday afternoon.
ICYMI: 10-year-old who was shot describes Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn spoke to a 10-year-old boy who was shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Read more about her conversation with Samuel Arellano:
10-year-old’s bullet wound found at home after Chiefs parade shooting
Samuel Arellano, 10, only discovered he was among the 22 injured in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade on Wednesday when he found the bullet wound at home
Read more about those wounded in Wednesday’s shooting:
Trey Filter was standing among a sea of around one million people who lined the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route on Wednesday when he heard the shots ring out.
The lifelong Chiefs fan initially thought it was firecrackers going off, before a sense of panic swept through the crowd.
“There was a huge commotion. It felt like there was a rat loose or something,” he told The Independent in a phone interview on Thursday morning.
Mr Filter, who was attending Wednesday’s victory parade with his wife Casey and their sons Gage, 15, and Levi, 12, said dozens of crowdgoers began rushing past them.
Read more from Bevan Hurley:
Hero Kansas City Chiefs fan said he acted on instinct as he tackled suspected gunman
Kansas City fan Trey Filter told The Independent that he was ‘fully adrenalised’ as he held down a Super Bowl parade shooting suspect, while his wife Casey grabbed the firearm