Kansas City shooting latest: Police reveal dispute led up to shooting as two juvenile subjects questioned
Thousands of fans were gathered in Kansas City to celebrate the Chief’s Super Bowl triumph
Witness describes moment he tackled man at Kansas City Chiefs rally
Of the 22 people who suffered gunshot injuries during a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, more than half of the victims are under the age of 16, police said.
The victims ranged in age from eight to 47 years old.
As thousands of Chiefs fans were gathered at Union Station to celebrate the team’s recent Super Bowl win, an undetermined number of shooters opened fire on the crowd, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.
The deceased has been identified as local DJ and mother-of-two, Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.
So far, police have detained three individuals, two of whom are juveniles, but have not released any further details about the subjects or weapons used. On Thursday police confirmed that one of the three had been released.
Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves, said that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a dispute between people and was not terrorism-related.
President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, calling on stricter gun control measures that Republicans have rejected.
Kansas City shooting survivor reveals moment woman apparently begged shooter ‘don’t do it’
A survivor of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting recounted the moments before gunfire in an interview with CBS Mornings.
Jacob Gooch said he heard a woman say, presumably to the shooter, “don’t do it.”
“I personally did not see the shooter,” Mr Gooch said. “I heard the altercation of a girl or some girls like ‘don’t do it, not here this is stupid’ or something like that. And then the gunshots, which at the time I thought were fireworks.”
Katie Hawkinson reports:
Jacob Gooch said he, his wife and son were shot at the parade on Wednesday
Trump boasts about protecting Second Amendment – hours after Kansas City parade shooting
Donald Trump boasted that he did “nothing” to alter the Second Amendment during his time as president – just hours after a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade left one person dead and dozens more injured.
Not long after the shooting, Mr Trump appeared at his latest campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday evening – where he was campaigning ahead of the Palmetto State’s upcoming primary on 24 February.
“Nobody took care of our Second Amendment, during that four-year period nothing happened with our Second Amendment,” Mr Trump told his supporters.
He added: “We will protect innocent life and we will restore free speech.”
Some of the deadliest mass shootings in American history took place during Mr Trump’s tenure in the White House from 2017 to 2021.
Watch: Kansas City Police reveal at least half of the shooting victims are under the age of 16
One of three suspects detained after Kansas City shooting released
One of three people detained by police after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade has been released, The Independent has confirmed.
A statement from Kansas City Police read: “There are two juvenile teens currently in custody for further investigation.
“A third person who was in custody was determined to not be involved.
“The two juveniles are currently being held in custody while we work with juvenile prosecutors to review investigative findings and determine applicable charges. The juvenile court system determines the custody status of all juvenile arrests.
“To clarify, we never indicated the third person was an adult. They are also a juvenile.”
White House says Super Bowl parade shooting ‘cuts deep’ into soul of America
The White House has said the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade “cuts deep” into the soul of America.
“We pray for the families who lost loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
More than half of the 22 victims who suffered gunshot injuries are under the age of 16, police said.
The incident, which killed one person, unfolded close to Union Station in Kansas City on Wednesday 14 February.
So far, police have detained three individuals, two of whom are juveniles.
Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting stemmed from ‘dispute between people,’ not terrorism
Wednesday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade stemmed from a dispute between people, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters on Thursday morning.
“I want to stress that preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism,” Ms Graves said. “This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.”
The updated victim total is now 23 people, including one fatality: 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a local radio DJ.
Katie Hawkinson reports:
Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting began as ‘dispute between people,’ not terrorism
One person died and 22 people have suffered gunshot wounds from Wednesday’s tragic shooting
Radio DJ mother-of-two identified as victim of Super Bowl parade shooting
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Thursday that half of the victims shot in the attack are children while one victim – a 43-year-old mother-of-two – died.
Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan adult son and cousins, believed to be minors, also may have been wounded in the shooting, The Kansas City Star reported.
Beto Lopez, the victim’s brother, told ABC News that his sister “loved her family” and had a “life-of-the-party” personality.
“She was dearly loved in this community and gave a lot back,” Mr Lopez said.
Lopez-Galvan worked as a local DJ, with her radio station KKFI also confirming her death in a statement on Wednesday evening.
“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the station said.
Katie Hawkinson reports:
Who are the victims of the Kansas City shooting?
Lisa Lopez-Galvan was a 43-year-old mother of two and local radio DJ
Kansas City shooting survivor reveals moment woman apparently begged shooter ‘don’t do it’
A survivor of the Kansas City ChiefsSuper Bowl parade shooting recounted the moments before gunfire in an interview with CBS Mornings.
Jacob Gooch said he heard a woman say, presumably to the shooter, “don’t do it.”
“I personally did not see the shooter,” Mr Gooch said. “I heard the altercation of a girl or some girls like ‘don’t do it, not here this is stupid’ or something like that. And then the gunshots, which at the time I thought were fireworks.”
Mr Gooch was shot in the ankle, his wife was shot in the calf, and his son was shot in the foot, he said.
The survivor also told CBS Mornings that he saw a group of suspicious people before gunshots rang out, though he was not sure if they were actually connected to the attack.
“I mean, I got suspicious of a certain group of people that were there,” Mr Gooch said. “We were standing on the left side of the stage when the shooting ended up happening. And right before it ended up happening, there was this group dressed in all black. About four, five, six kids with black on, black masks.”
“They disappeared into the crowd and then the show ended and as soon as we started walking around, it happened,” he continued.
‘I went for him’: Hero Kansas City Chiefs fan says he tackled suspected gunman on instinct
Trey Filter was standing among a sea of around one million people who lined the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route on Wednesday when he heard the shots ring out.
The lifelong Chiefs fan initially thought it was firecrackers going off, before a sense of panic swept through the crowd.
“There was a huge commotion. It felt like there was a rat loose or something,” he told The Independent in a phone interview on Thursday morning.
Mr Filter, who was attending Wednesday’s victory parade with his wife Casey and their sons Gage, 15, and Levi, 12, said dozens of crowdgoers began rushing past them.
He heard the crowd yelling “get him, get him”, and turned around to see a “flash” as a person ran past.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Hero Kansas City Chiefs fan said he acted on instinct as he tackled suspected gunman
Kansas City fan Trey Filter told The Independent that he was ‘fully adrenalised’ as he held down a Super Bowl parade shooting suspect, while his wife Casey grabbed the firearm
‘When I heard the gunshots, I hid’: 10-year-old who was shot describes Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
Ten-year-old Samuel Arellano kept telling his family he’d been hit after shots rang out Wednesday near Kansas City’s Union Station. He’d come to the parade with his grandfather, aunt and uncle, all of them massive Kansas City Chiefs fans, and they’d been reveling in the day and their Chiefs jerseys.
Samuel was particularly thrilled to see the players in person, addressing the crowd from microphones at the Union Station rally; Patrick Mahomes is his favourite.
Soon, though, the elation of the day was marred by gunshots – and Samuel felt a biting pain under his arm as training from the active shooter drills at school kicked in.
“When I heard the gunshots, I hid,” he told The Independent Thursday morning. “I fell to the ground and then hid behind a trashcan.”
Sheila Flynn reports:
10-year-old who was shot describes Kansas City Chiefs parade tragedy
Samuel Arellano, 10, only discovered he was among the 22 injured in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade on Wednesday when he found the bullet wound at home