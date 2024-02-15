Kansas City parade shooting latest: One dead and 21 people confirmed injured
Kansas City police have taken three suspects into custody
Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
A Kansas City fire official said at least 22 people had sustained gunshot injuries. A regional hospital confirmed that multiple children were among the victims being treated for gunshot wounds. The ages of the children were not confirmed.
Footage captured at the event showed frightened fans scattering as police rushed toward Union Station to respond to the gunshots.
Three suspects have now reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she was “angry” about the shooting, and offered her sympathies to those affected.
“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy,” she said. “Our hearts go out to you and your families.”
Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Three people taken into custody
Three people had been taken into custody and firearms had been recovered, said Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.
“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said.
Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody, possible motives for the shootings or what kind of weapons were used.
“There’s a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”
At least 8 children among 22 injured
At least eight children are among 22 people who were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.
Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said all of the injured children are expected to make a full recovery.
She told reporters: “I want to clarify that we have had 12 patients that we have treated, 11 of which are children with nine gunshot wounds... all of those patients we expect to have a full recovery, none of which are in critical condition.”
In pictures: Panicked fans run after shots fired at Kansas Chiefs victory parade
Kansas shooting ‘cuts deep in the American soul’, says Biden
President Joe Biden said the shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and called on people to press Congress to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity gun magazines and for other gun measures that have been rejected by Republicans.
“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for?” he said.
NFL condoles victims of ‘senseless shooting’
NFL issued a statement condoling victims of ‘senseless shooting’.
“We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected,” they said.
“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”
Earlier, the city had been in party mode as Super Bowl MVP Mahomes and team-mate Travis Kelce took centre stage on a platform near Union Station.
Mahomes had told a cheering crowd the Chiefs were going for a “three-peat” next season while Kelce led the supporters in some chanting
What qualifies as a mass shooting?
In Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting.
In Lewiston, Maine, 17 people were killed and 13 others were wounded.
In Parkland, Florida, 17 people were murdered and 17 other were injured in yet another shooting.
Despite mass shootings being ever-present in America’s daily life, there is no singular definition for what constitutes a mass shooting.
The FBI has no set definition for a mass shooting. It does, however, include a definition of “mass murder”: four or more killed during the same incident at roughly the same time. So this definition could be expanded to include gun violence.
Despite the gun violence epidemic in America, there is no singular definition for what constitutes a mass shooting
‘We did what we could, and we’re alive’
A security guard who was working at Union Station has described the “chaos” that ensued when gunfire set off panic in the crowd.
Stephanie Sommerkamp, 59, was acting as a non-armed observer for the Chiefs event when the shooting began outside the station in the early afternoon.
“All of a sudden, people were screaming ‘they’re shooting, they’re shooting!’ and running into Union Station. That was chaos,” Ms Sommerkamp, who is a registered nurse, told The Independent’s Io Dodds.
“There was a lot of people out there, and they just started flooding in... so I dove behind the stone wall where I was stationed. We had no idea what was going on, if shooters were coming in.
“A woman that had run inside got basically thrown to the ground – had a laceration above her left eye. I treated her, took care of the bleeding, and eventually, when they were ushering people out of the building, helped her to the door.”
After sheltering in place for a time, event staff gathered in the entrance to an outdoor plaza northwest of the station building, where a T-Rex skeleton (or possibly a replica) is on display.
But while waiting for instructions, they heard gunshots and had to hit the ground, Ms Sommerkamp said.
She and the other staff members ended up sheltering in the station until nearly 5pm – along with an older woman who had arrived on a train from one of Kansas City’s suburbs and could not leave.
During that time, Ms Sommerkamp said, she prayed for everyone to get through the incident safely. She and the other staff were mostly calm, with many having come from military or law enforcement backgrounds.
“We did what we could, and we’re alive. I’m grateful,” she told The Independent.
Kansas City players condemn ‘heinous’ shooting
Kansas City players took to social media condemning the shooting incident. The players and staff were celebrating beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years when the violence took place.
Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media, saying: “Praying for Kansas City.”
Travis Kelce wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”
Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling offered to help the children hurt in the attack, saying on X: “Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families?
“First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery.”
Linebacker Drue Tranquill posted: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”
Offensive lineman Trey Smith thanked first responders, adding: “You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”
Mecole Hardman Jr, who scored the match-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl, and cornerback Trent McDuffie also shared their prayers with those hurt in the shooting.
Watch: Kansas parade shooting: Police chief confirms one dead and two suspects in custody
Kansas City Chiefs team members safe
The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed their players, coaches and staff were all safe and accounted for.
“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in a statement.
“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.
“We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.
“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.
“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”