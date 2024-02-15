✕ Close Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

A Kansas City fire official said at least 22 people had sustained gunshot injuries. A regional hospital confirmed that multiple children were among the victims being treated for gunshot wounds. The ages of the children were not confirmed.

Footage captured at the event showed frightened fans scattering as police rushed toward Union Station to respond to the gunshots.

Three suspects have now reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she was “angry” about the shooting, and offered her sympathies to those affected.

“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy,” she said. “Our hearts go out to you and your families.”

Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.