Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, authorities have said.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 43, was arrested Monday night in the wealthy Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor, Long Island, known as a popular destination for celebrities in the summer months.

Timberlake, who rose to fame as a Disney Mouseketeer before becoming one of the biggest pop stars of the 1990s and 2000s, appeared in a Long Island court on Tuesday and was released without bail, according to TMZ. He is due back in court on July 26.

Police told the outlet that Timberlake was at the American Hotel partying and blew through a stop sign when he left. Cops started to follow him, and pulled him over after he started swerving.

He failed a field sobriety test and refused breathalyzer, according to TMZ. Officers observed Timberlake with glassy eyes and smelled alcohol on his breath.

Timberlake’s friends were near the arrest and pleaded with cops to let him loose, but officers refused, according to TMZ.

His comes amid the “SexyBack” singer’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with two concerts scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago on June 21 and 22. Timberlake is then due to return to New York for two shows at Madison Square Garden. He made headlines earlier this week after stopping a show to help a fan in need of medical assistance.

Justin Timberlake was arrested on a DWI charge in the Hamptons. He is due back in court on July 26. ( Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

“House lights up, thank you! Sorry everybody one second... we need some assistance right here about five rows back,” he said in video footage of the incident.

“OK, we’re OK,” he went on to say, when the fan seemingly signaled back to him.

The arrest comes after Timberlake released his new album, Everything I Thought I Was, making his first record in six years. It was critically panned, with a two-star review in The Independent calling it “about as sexy as a soiled mattress.”

Timberlake’s former status as a global pop icon has waned in recent years, most notably after the release of Britney Spears’s memoir, The Woman in Me, which divulged a number of details about their relationship and subsequent split.

The couple first met as child stars on the Disney Channel, before Spears shot to fame with hits such as “Hit Me Baby (One More Time)” and “Oops!... I Did It Again.”

Timberlake, meanwhile, joined the popular boyband NYSNC and later embarked on a successful solo career. He is also an actor, winning acclaim for performances in blockbuster films such as The Social Network and rom-com Friends With Benefits.

Timberlake rose to fame in the 90s first on the Mickey Mouse Club and then with NSYNC. He and Britney Spears dated while at the height of their fame. ( Getty Images )

In February, Timberlake raised eyebrows when he declared during a live performance that he wanted to apologize to “absolutely f***ing nobody” just days after Spears expressed regret for some of the revelations made in Spears’s book.

After the release of Timberlake’s single “Selfish” in March, fans of Spears began streaming her 2011 song with the same title in response, resulting in it topping Timberlake’s sales during its first full week.

Timberlake has been married to Hollywood actor Jessica Biel, with whom he shares two children, since 2012.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Timberlake, a spokesperson for the police department and Sag Harbor Justice Court for comment.