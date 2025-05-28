Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Moment thieves break into jewelry shop to steal $2m by cutting a hole in the wall through neighboring candy store

Police have not yet released any information about the suspects

Andrea Cavallier
in New York
Wednesday 28 May 2025 14:33 EDT
Surveillance video shows one of the burglars crawling through the candy shop before cutting through the wall of 5 Star Jewelry and Watch Repair
Surveillance video shows one of the burglars crawling through the candy shop before cutting through the wall of 5 Star Jewelry and Watch Repair (Dr. Conkey's Candy and Coffee/KTLA)

Surveillance footage captured the brazen moment thieves broke into two California businesses in the middle of the night and made off with $2 million in cash and merchandise.

The daring heist unfolded just before midnight on Sunday when the thieves cut a hole in the roof of a candy shop in Simi Valley, Dr. Conkey's Candy & Coffee.

Video from inside the store shows the suspects army-crawling through the shop before drilling through the wall into the safe of the neighboring jewelry store, 5 Star Jewelry and Watch Repair.

Video from inside the store shows the suspects army-crawling through the candy shop before drilling a hole through the wall to the neighboring jewelry store
Video from inside the store shows the suspects army-crawling through the candy shop before drilling a hole through the wall to the neighboring jewelry store (Dr. Conkey's Candy and Coffee/KTLA)

The thieves not only got away with cash, but also luxury watches, gold jewelry, and customers’ irreplaceable heirloom pieces the store was working on.

Jonathan Youssef, the jewelry store’s owner, told ABC7 that the “life-altering” burglary happened as his father, Jacob Youssef, was getting ready to retire.

“Everything that he built for me and my family is now gone,” Youssef said. “His retirement is gone. My future and my children's future is now needing to be rebuilt.”

Youssef said everything in the store seemed normal until they opened the safe and saw the hole leading to the neighboring store.

“These guys were professional thieves,” he added. “They had a plan, they must've cased us.”

The alarm system was not triggered during the three-hour ordeal, ABC7 reported. The business owners suspect their stores were targeted in what they called a professional robbery.

Ted Mackel, owner of the candy shop, said cash was stolen from his store.

“We're all emotionally affected by Jacob's loss, and as business owners, we worry who's next,” Mackel said. “Because someone's livelihood is gone, and the people who did it don't care.”

Police have not yet released any information about the suspects.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in