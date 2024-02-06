✕ Close Tearful Jennifer Crumbley takes stand in manslaugher trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The historic trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, is underway.

In December, Ethan Crumbley was convicted of killing four of his classmates and injuring seven others on 30 November 2021. She is now facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The prosecution has accused her of neglecting her son’s “downward spiral” and making a gun accessible in their home.

She has pleaded not guilty. The 45-year-old’s husband, James Crumbley, is being tried separately in March.

Ms Crumbley’s fate is now in the hands of the jury, who started deliberating Monday morning.

The defence rested its case on Friday after the defendant took the stand. Ms Crumbley’s attorney delivered strange closing arguments, in which she compared herself to Ms Crumbley as “messy” working moms.

The prosecution argued that Ms Crumbley could have taken “tragically small” steps that could have prevented her son from shooting up his school. The prosecutors mentioned that the mother bought her son a gun days before the shooting, recognized that he was “acting depressed” and spent a lot of time alone.

The trial has been chock-full of revelations: an extramarital affair, a shocking admission, and a Taylor Swift reference.

Now, Ms Crumbley waits for a jury to return the verdict.