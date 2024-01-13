Jeffrey Epstein list: New documents reveal paedophile’s responses to sex trafficking claims
Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson and other high profile figures have been named in the filings from a lawsuit between Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Which big names are on Epstein’s list?
Over the past week thousands of pages of court documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, have been made public after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
The documents named scores of prominent figures including, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Richard Branson and Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner. Being identified through the court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.
The final batch of documents, released on Tuesday, included depositions from Ms Giuffre, Maxwell and Epstein.
In Epstein’s deposition, he was questioned about his campaign of abuse of young and underage girls. He pleaded the Fifth over 1,000 times.
In Maxwell’s deposition, she was confronted with disturbing messages left for Epstein – one of which referenced what appeared to be code for procuring an underage Russian girl for Epstein. “She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call,” it read.
Who are Does 107 and 110?
A request by The Miami Herald for a master list of all the J Does in the case to be released, seconded by Alan Dershowitz, was denied last week by Judge Preska. The names of 10 Jane Does mentioned in the filings will remain under seal because their right to privacy as victims outweighed the public’s right to know.
A J Doe, 107, has until 22 January to submit proof to the court that the release of their name will put them at risk of physical harm.
Meanwhile, a request by a second J Doe, 110, to keep their name under seal is currently being reviewed by the court.
Donald Trump’s alleged ‘sexual proclivities’ graphically detailed in new Epstein documents
Graphic details about Donald Trump’s alleged “sexual proclivities” have emerged in the latest round of court documents containing details of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.
The new documents contain “incendiary claims” about the former president, including accusations that he had sexual relations with “many girls”, made by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Sarah Ransome.
Mr Trump’s name has appeared a handful of times previously in the documents and, while not accusing him of wrongdoing, appears to illustrate the good relationship he had with the disgraced financier.
In the newly unsealed documents, Ms Ransome testified that her unnamed friend “was one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump” – including at Epstein’s New York townhouse.
Read the full story:
Trump’s alleged ‘sexual proclivities’ graphically detailed in new Epstein documents
The new papers contain ‘incendiary claims’ about the former president
Was anyone else involved in Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes?
Ahead of the unsealing, social media had been fascinated with the possibility that some of the rich and powerful men in Epstein’s social circle were also involved in the abuse. Being identified through the recently unsealed court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.
New allegations emerged against Richard Branson, and former Victoria Secret’s CEO Les Wexner, who Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to during a 2016 depositions. Mr Wexner has previously denied any involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.
“Mr Wexner was unaware of, and was never a participant in, any of the abhorrent behavior engaged in by Epstein against Epstein’s victims ... Mr Wexner ha[s] never met Ms Guiffre, and ... any claims to the contrary were not true,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.
Most of the figures alleged of taking part in crimes had already been named in previously released court dockets.
Ms Giuffre said she was trafficked to a prince and a former prime minister but declined to name them out of fears of retaliation, she said. Other names that have been linked to the same allegations are the late New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former senator George Mitchel, AI pioneer Marvin Minsky, Tom Pritzker, Glenn Dubin, and Prince Andrew.
Mr Dershowitz previously denied allegations in 2015 that he had sex with an underage girl. Mr Dershowitz has again strongly denied those allegations in recent days.
A spokesperson for Senator Mitchell referred The Independent to a previous statement in which he categorically denied any wrongdoing, and pointed out that no new allegations have emerged regarding Senator Mitchell in the filings recently unsealed.
A representative for Mr Pritzker also said that he first rejected Ms Giuffre’s allegations in 2019 and “continues to vehemently deny” them.
A spokesperson for Mr Dubin told The Independent in a statement: “The Dubins strongly deny these allegations, as we first said in 2019 when these unsubstantiated statements first surfaced as part of this same civil court proceeding.”
The Duke of York has also strongly denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations in the past.
The names of two people who Ms Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to, one of them a politician, remain redacted.
Virginia Giuffre claims Epstein had room known as ‘the dungeon’ in NYC townhouse
Virginia Giuffre claimed that dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had a room known as “the dungeon” inside his New York City townhouse in a 2016 deposition.
Among the newly-unsealed court documents released on Tuesday was testimony the Epstein victim gave as part of a lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell.
“So there was pictures on his desk in the office and around that room, and then there’s this room that I refer to as the dungeon and that had a huge photograph of me and another girl, I mean huge as in bigger than that wall cabinet,” she testified.
“There’s a painting of both of us doing salacious acts together.”
When asked what she meant by “salacious acts”, she replied: “Sexual acts, you know what I’m saying?”
Ms Giuffre said that there “nude photographs” of victims around the paedophile’s property.
Did Epstein keep tapes of high-profile figures having sex?
In emails sent by Epstein victim Sarah Ransome – sections of which were included as exhibits in one of the filings unsealed on 8 January – she said that an unnamed friend “had sexual intercourse with former US President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Virgin group magnate Richard Branson” and that these encounters had been filmed by Epstein and that she herself had later seen the sex tapes.
All three strongly deny the allegations against them.
A Virgin Group spokesperson referred The Independent to the New Yorker’s article, adding: “We can confirm that Sarah Ransome’s claims are baseless and unfounded.”
“We categorically reject all allegations made by Sarah Ransome. In 2016, Ms Ransome retracted her claims and then in 2019 after settling her claims with Epstein and Maxwell, she also admitted to The New Yorker that the ‘tapes’ had been ‘invented’. The allegations are baseless and unfounded,” the statement read.
“The actions of Jeffrey Epstein were abhorrent and we support the right to justice for the many victims impacted by his abuse.”
The unsealed extracts were included along with a letter sent by attorneys representing Alan Dershowitz in 2017, seeking to undermine Ms Ransome’s credibility.
In a New Yorker article released two years later in 2019, Ms Ransome admitted that “she had invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour, and to make him believe that she had ‘evidence that would come out if he harmed me’”.
Ms Ransome, who delivered a victim impact statement at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing for sex-trafficking charges, has since doubled down on her allegations during a media appearance on 9 January.
Ms Ransome said it is “no secret” that the alleged tapes were made, but she did not elaborate this time on who was in the tapes.
“There are videos that exist. The people that know they exist I’m sure are very frightened of them being released,” she told Good Morning Britain.
WATCH: Comedian Jim Gaffigan makes daring Jeffrey Epstein reference at Golden Globes 2024
The alleged associates of Jeffrey Epstein: Names and numbers
New batches of unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents continue to reveal a number of high-profile individuals whose names appeared multiple times in various materials, including footnotes.
Among them are two former US presidents – Donald Trump and Bill Clinton – and Prince Andrew, all three of whom have been pictured with and known to associate with the disgraced financier in the past.
Other names include lawyer Alan Dershowitz, magician David Copperfield, Michael Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio.
However, being identified through the court documents does not mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.
The alleged associates of Jeffrey Epstein: Names and numbers
Being identified through the court documents does not necessarily mean that the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by the disgraced financier
More than 4,000 pages of Epstein files have been released. These questions remain unanswered
Very few new details and names have emerged in the more than 4,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein files that have been unsealed. Judge Loretta Preska has yet to rule on whether the names of two J Does mentioned in the documents will be released to the public. Andrea Blanco reports:
Hundreds of Epstein files were released. These questions remain unanswered
Very few new details and names have emerged in the more than 4,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein files that have been unsealed. Judge Loretta Preska has yet to rule on whether the names of two J Does mentioned in the documents will be released to the public. Andrea Blanco reports
Epstein victim claimed she was sex trafficked to former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner
Jeffrey Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that she was trafficked to former Victoria Secret’s CEO Les Wexner, newly unsealed documents show.
The allegations emerged in a 2016 deposition by Ms Giuffre, which was part of likely the final batch of documents ordered unsealed by Judge Loretta Preska in the now-settled litigation between Ms Giuffre and Epstein’s fixer Ghislaine Maxwell.
Although Ms Giuffre had previously alleged she had been trafficked to other high-profile figures, it is the first time that allegations have emerged that Mr Wexner had sex with underage girls.
The Independent has reached out to L Brands group for comment.
Ms Giuffre claimed that she was trafficked to have sex with Mr Wexner between three and ten times during the time that she was recruited by Epstein and Maxwell. Ms Giuffre said that she was instructed by Maxwell to wear lingerie for Mr Wexner – which Maxwell went on to categorically deny in her own deposition.
Read the full story here:
Epstein victim claimed she was sex trafficked to ex-Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner
Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked to Mr Wexner between three and ten times